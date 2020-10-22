Configuration Management (CM) Tools Market by Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors

Configuration Management (CM) is a suit of interrelated processes, supporting tools, and management techniques that assure an enterprise is making appropriate business decisions, carrying out correct actions, and that all the work products are performing desired tasks at every point in the lifecycle.

Configuration management includes the updates and the versions for software packages, along with locations and network addresses of hardware devices. Whenever a system needs an update, either software or hardware, the user can access the configuration management program and database to check status of currently installed programs and can take decision regarding the upgradation needed.

Configuration management tools are used for managing source codes, developing software, managing software configurations, change management, install packaging and defect tracking. CM tools offer benefits such as reduction of redundant work, effective management of simultaneous updates, avoiding configuration related problems and simplification of coordination between team members.

Configuration Management Tools Market: Market Overview

In recent years DevOps (software Development and information technology Operations) has gone from a fringe movement to a must-have entity for any IT enterprise. Tasks such as, provisioning environments, deploying applications and maintaining infrastructures, were traditionally executed manually. In order to eliminate element of human error associated with these tasks configuration management (CM) tools came into existence.

Configuration management technological space has matured significantly over the past few years and the market will witness further evolution in the future too. The current mainstream solutions are complicated, unforgiving and a difficult to maintain. Therefore, configuration management is expected to remain one of the major concerns for all DevOps teams in the foreseeable future.

Configuration Management Tools Market: Market Dynamics

Major factors which are playing key role in the increasing popularity of configuration management tools are – their features to store information associated with versions and builds of the software, increasing demand for reducing system complexity, advent of the cloud concept, and an increasing need to see detailed picture of your organization’s hardware and software.

Additionally, increasing number of enterprises are realizing that they cannot afford to rely on patchwork or ad-hoc systems for configuration management. There growing preference towards configuration management tools is expected to further propel the market growth.

Configuration Management Tools Market: Segmentation

Global Configuration Management Tools market can be segmented on the basis deployment, solution type, end user and regions.

On the basis of deployment, the market can be classified as on premises and cloud based.

On the basis of product type, the market can be classified as automation based and CMDB (Configuration Management Database).

On the basis of end user, the market can be classified as IT & telecom, military, civil & infrastructure, BFSI, and others.

Configuration Management Tools Market: Competition Landscape

Major players active in the configuration management tools market are Chef, Puppet, CFEngine AS, Red Hat, Inc. (Ansible), SaltStack Inc., Canonical Ltd. (Juju), HashiCorp (Vagrant) and Microsoft (PowerShell DSC).