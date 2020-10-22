Growth of Beeswax Market Projected to Amplify During 2020 – 2030

Beeswax Market: Market Outlook

Beeswax is a natural wax produced by honey bees of the genus Apis. The wax is formed into scales by eight wax-producing glands in the abdominal segments of worker bees, which discard it in or at the hive. Beeswax is produced by all types of honeybees, although the waxes produced by the different species have slightly different physical and chemical properties. Beeswax is valued according to its quality, color, and purity. Beeswax contains fatty acid esters and long-chained alcohols. The beeswax has many applications in the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics industries. The beeswax is widely used in households as well as commercial uses such as glazing agents, cheese coating, chewing gums, food additives, and processed fruits. Beeswax is considered as one of the pure and natural ingredients in the food, beverage, cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. With the developing science and technology, the beeswax can be used in many other products in the food and beverage industry.

Beeswax Market: Market Dynamics

The word organic and natural is the most trending words in the global food and beverage market. Nowadays, are becoming more health-conscious like never before. Beeswax is considered one of the purest forms of a natural and organic source of ingredients for the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care products. Thus the demand for beeswax is increasing from the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care industries. Also, the consumers are highly aware of the ingredients used in the food and beverage and other products. Thus, these factors are enabling food and beverage and other industry manufacturers to use beeswax as an ingredient in their final product. Also, the beeswax is getting used in the candle making, furniture polishing, and many other uses in different countries. Also, rising disposable incomes and increasing health awareness are the key growth driver of the global beeswax market.

Beeswax Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global beeswax market has been segmented into,

Organic

Conventional

On the basis color, the global beeswax market has been segmented into,

White Beeswax

Yellow Beeswax

On the basis of end users, the global beeswax market has been segmented into,

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Household

Others

On the basis of region, the global beeswax market has been segmented into,

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Beeswax Market: Key Players

Some of the key players engaged in the global beeswax market are Roger A Reed Inc., Hase Petroleum Wax Co., TMC Industries, Dabur Limited Frank B. Ross Co. Inc., Bulk Apothecary, City Chemical LLC, Shandong Bokang Apiculture Co., Ltd., and others. These key players engaged in developing new and application-specific beeswax products to attract maximum customers from different industries. Besides, the manufacturers are focused on the promotion and marketing of beeswax by participating in international exhibitions and events. Looking for more opportunities in the food and beverage industry.

Opportunities for the Key Players in the Global Beeswax Market

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the most prominent region in the global beeswax market. Countries such as China, India, South Korea, and others are the leading beeswax producing countries in the Asia Pacific region. Also rising food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal, and cosmetic industries in the Asia Pacific create huge opportunities for the beeswax market. Followed by Asia Pacific North America and Europe are expected to be leading shareholder in the global beeswax market. Latin America is expected to register a healthy growth rate in the global beeswax market owing to the increasing production of beeswax in countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.

As the effects of COVID-19 are felt around the world, food & beverage and agriculture companies are facing significantly reduced consumption and supply chain disruption challenges. All the major countries around the globe have announced the total lockdown to counter the COVID 19 pandemic. Thus, the agriculture practices are reduced from the last few months and it is expected to affect for the next couple of months. The supply chain and international trade movements are completely disrupted thus the movement of beeswax become limited from the last few months. Food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, all industries are facing a challenge in the production and supply chain thus the demand for beeswax is reduced from a few months. The market is expected to back to normal growth by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

