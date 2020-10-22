Boysenberry Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2020 – 2030

Global Boysenberry Market Outlook

Boysenberry is a hybrid product made by a combination of blackberries and raspberries. Boysenberry is a rich source of vitamin minerals, antioxidants, and anthocyanins which makes it a perfect match for a healthy diet. Boysenberry contains Vitamin K which helps in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s. Vitamin C present in boysenberry reduces cancer-causing free radicals of the body. The potassium component of the boysenberry helps in proper blood flow in the brain which increases concentration, thus used as a health supplement to boost mental health and reduce depression and nausea. Rise in the application of boysenberry in healthy snacks as it contains less fat and is rich sources of nutrients that increase the demand for boysenberry. Consumption of boysenberry also helps in improving hair and skin health and reduces weight, which increases the demand for boysenberry which is expected to fuel the global boysenberry market.

Awareness among consumers about the health benefits of boysenberry is driving the global Boysenberry Market

The high demand for boysenberry puree and concentrate by jam, syrup, and beverages manufacturers have increased the demand of boysenberry. Owing to the health benefits of boysenberry, there is a rise in the consumption of boysenberry as a supplement which is fueling the demand of the boysenberry in food industry. The consumers are not only seeking good tastes but search for food products that benefit the health of the consumer. The increased disposable income and changed the lifestyle of the consumers around the world had changed the preference of food from processed food to fresh produce. The growing vegan and vegetarian population around the globe is increasing the demand for fruits and vegetables which is expected to drive the boysenberry market. The consumers are opting more fruits and vegetables in their diet rather than processed foods. The growing demand for organic and fresh farm products expected to grow the global boysenberry market.

Global Boysenberry Market – Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Boysenberry market is segmented as

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global Boysenberry market is segmented as

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy products

Supplements

Retail

Foodservice industry

Others

On the basis of the sales channel, the global boysenberry market is segmented as

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Hypermarkets/supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online retail Others



On the basis of region, the global boysenberry market is segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Global Boysenberry Market key players

Some of the key players of the global boysenberry market are Van Drunen Farms, Wai-West Horticulture Ltd Nelson, Bithell Farms, Willamette Valley Fruit Co, Kerr Concentrates and others

Global Boysenberry Market Opportunity

The surge in the food & beverage industry in mature as well as the emerging market gives ample opportunity to the new participants in the boysenberry market. The rising dietary supplement demand among health-conscious consumers makes space for the boysenberry market to grow in all regions. Food Manufacturer is using the intense flavor and exotic purple color of boysenberry for preparing jams, yogurts, desserts, and many other products which in turn gives the opportunity to the new participant of the boysenberry market. Rapidly growing urbanization in many regions of the world demands variety in food products which push the demand for the boysenberry. Europe is the largest producer of boysenberry thus has the largest share. The Asia Pacific region is the emerging market giving an opportunity to boysenberry producers due to the huge consumer base and increasing retail outlet.

Impact of COVID -19 on Global Boysenberry Markets

Europe is the largest exporter of boysenberry, but due to the disrupted supply chain in all the regions the market is affected. Since boysenberry is a farm product mostly demand from the foodservice industry, the COVID-19 outbreak had decreased the supply of the product. This pandemic had upsurge the demand for health supplements to boost the immune system. The demand for fresh farm products has increased, but due to the lockdown in most of the countries, the suppliers are struggling to deliver the products to the manufacturers and grocery stores. During this pandemic, people are expected to consume more healthy protein and mineral-rich vegetarian foods which will shift consumer’s food preference towards fruits and vegetables.