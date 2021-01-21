Americas Cup: The Prada Cup 2021 Live Stream: Complete guide to watch from anywhere

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you click a link and purchase something that we recommended

Ineos Team UK remained unbeaten in the Prada Cup yesterday, beating American Magic in their only race on day two.

It is unlikely that the Prada Cup 2021 live stream will be available for free given that NBC has paid for the right to coverage; however, this may be available closer to the time on social media sites such as YouTube Facebook. Race days have a projected race window of between 16:00 and 18:00 local time in Auckland, New Zealand, so be sure to check your time zone to guarantee that you don’t miss any of the action! The Prada Cup is looking exciting, so be sure to tune in!

Finding a reliable streaming service to watch Prada Cup Live Stream might get confusing. That is why I am here to help. This is the ultimate guide to watch the upcoming Prada Cup 2021 Online on your favorite device.

I will talk about how you can enjoy the event on your TV, Laptop, Desktop, Smartphone, and even on your gaming consoles.

Prada Cup or the Auld Mug can be watched using both free and paid streaming services. Some are legit, and some are sketchy. I am going to make everything clear for you. I have tried the most popular and less popular streaming service providers, so you don’t have to.

WATCH AMERICAS CUP: The Prada Cup 2021 LIVE

The frustration seemingly got to Barker who, after the first race of the day – defeat to Jimmy Spithill’s Luna Rossa in very light breeze – expressed his displeasure with the decision to go ahead with sailing despite the low winds.

The Prada Cup 2021 Schedules

There will be two races per day with the race window between 3pm and 5pm, with the exception of the final where the race window will be between 4pm and 6pm.

Luna Rossa will race twice on day three against Ineos Team UK and American Magic, with the first race between Luna Rossa and Ineos tenatively scheduled for 3.15.

The Prada Cup 2021 Live Stream Free

America’s Cup coverage is exclusively free-to-air on TVNZ. USA and Caribbean – home country of NYYC American Magic (Challenger) – NBC Sports. New Zealand – home country of Emirates Team New Zealand (Defender) – TVNZ. UK Race Coverage BBC and Sky UK & Ireland.

The Herald will have live updates on nzherald.co.nz/sport while you can listen to live commentary on Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

America’s Cup coverage is free-to-air on TVNZ. You can also stream the action live or on-demand on TVNZ.co.nz or on the America’s Cup YouTube channel.