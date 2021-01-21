2021 American Express: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, coverage, schedule

This week the PGA Tour is back in California for the 2021 American Express in La Quinta, Calif. You can find full first round tee times at the bottom of this post. The American Express Golf Tournament 2021.

Notable groupings for American Express Round 1

Rickie Fowler has a lot to play for at this week’s American Express event. The fan favorite and five-time PGA Tour champion hasn’t entered the winner’s circle since February of 2019 when he won the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and he’s fallen all the way down to No. 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

If Fowler is going to mount a comeback in 2021, not to mention qualify for the Masters in April, it could start on Thursday. Fowler tees off for the opening round at 12:50 p.m. on the Nicklaus Tournament Course. He’ll have some company in the star-power department with Phil Mickelson joining him in his group. Mickelson is making his 2021 debut this week and, like Fowler, looking for a comeback season on Tour.

Other notable pairings for the opening round include Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey and Cameron Champ (12:40 p.m. ET); Tony Finau, Matthew Wolff and Kevin Na (1:50 p.m. ET); Abraham Ancer, Scottie Scheffler and John Senden (12:10 p.m. ET); and Patrick Reed, Andrew Landry and Gary Woodland (1:40 p.m. ET).

Check out the full first round tee times for the 2021 American Express below.

American Express Round 1 tee times (All times ET)

Nicklaus Tournament Course – Tee No. 1

12:10 p.m. – Brian Harman, Sean O’Hair, Will Gordon

12:20 p.m. – Hunter Mahan, Byeong Hun An, Sam Ryder

12:30 p.m. – Michael Thompson, Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt

12:40 p.m. – Michael Kim, Aaron Wise, Pat Perez

12:50 p.m. – Richy Werenski, J.T. Poston, Brice Garnett

1:00 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Adam Schenk, Maverick McNealy

1:10 p.m. – Brandon Hagy, Kristoffer Ventura, Chris Baker

1:20 p.m. – Nick Watney, John Huh, Bo Hoag

1:30 p.m. – Alex Noren, Bronson Burgoon, Henrik Norlander

1:40 p.m. – Hudson Swafford, Sungjae Im, Russell Knox

1:50 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Ryan Armour, Luke Donald

2:00 p.m. – Seung-Yul Noh, Cameron Tringale, J.J. Spaun

2:10 p.m. – Mark Wilson, Sebastian Cappelen, Harry Hall

Nicklaus Tournament Course – Tee. No 10

12:10 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, James Hahn, Doc Redman

12:20 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Luke List, Jamie Lovemark

12:30 p.m. – Brian Gay, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Stadler

12:40 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey

12:50 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler

1:00 p.m. – Scott Brown, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Erik van Rooyen

1:10 p.m. – Rhein Gibson, Vincent Whaley, Ben Taylor

1:20 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Tim Wilkinson, Cameron Davis

1:30 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Bill Haas, Sepp Straka

1:40 p.m. – Martin Laird, Nick Taylor, Brendan Steele

1:50 p.m. – Max Homa, Charles Howell III, Jason Dufner

2:00 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Scott Stallings, Sam Burns

2:10 p.m. – Roger Sloan, Michael Gellerman, Joohyung Kim

Stadium Course – Tee No. 1

12:10 p.m. – John Senden, Abraham Ancer, Scottie Scheffler

12:20 p.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Danny Lee, Robby Shelton

12:30 p.m. – Adam Long, Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson

12:40 p.m. – Kevin Tway, Keegan Bradley, Patton Kizzire

12:50 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker, Austin Cook

1:00 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Bo Van Pelt, Tyler McCumber

1:10 p.m. – Rob Oppenheim, Mark Anderson, Michael Gligic

1:20 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Beau Hossler, Denny McCarthy

1:30 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Mark Hubbard, Matthew NeSmith

1:40 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Andrew Landry, Gary Woodland

1:50 p.m. – Kevin Na, Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau

2:00 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Chesson Hadley, Joel Dahmen

2:10 p.m. – Rafael Campos. Nelson Ledesma, Michael Block

Stadium Course – Tee No. 10

12:10 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Camilo Villegas, Wyndham Clark

12:20 p.m. – Josh Teater, Kelly Kraft, Xinjun Zhang

12:30 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Francesco Molinari, Martin Trainer

12:40 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Ted Potter, Jr., Si Woo Kim

12:50 p.m. – Steve Jones, Anirban Lahiri, Scott Harrington

1:00 p.m. – Brian Stuard, Matt Jones, Doug Ghim

1:10 p.m. – Kramer Hickok, Chase Seiffert, John Augenstein

1:20 p.m. – Fabián Gómez, Rory Sabbatini, David Hearn

1:30 p.m. – Russell Henley, Patrick Rodgers, Talor Gooch

1:40 p.m. – Sung Kang, Grayson Murray, Steve Stricker

1:50 p.m. – Jim Herman, Lanto Griffin, Scott Piercy

2:00 p.m. – Vaughn Taylor, Ben Martin, Cameron Percy

2:10 p.m. – Hank Lebioda, Joseph Bramlett, Akshay Bhatia

How to bet on the American Express — risk-free!

Chirp is a new golf-gaming platform that allows users to place live bets using fake money to win amazing, real-life prizes. The app, which is owned by parent company, 8AM Golf, is designed to inject the adrenaline of live gambling into a fun, risk-free contest. For more on Chirp, click here.