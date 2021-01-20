Showtime: Solano vs Williams: Live streaming results, start time, how to watch Crackstreams

Yeis Gabriel Solano will face the challenge of Mykquan Williams on Wednesday 20th January 2021 at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.
The fight will be contested over 8 rounds in the Super Lightweight division, which means the weight limit will be 140 pounds (10 stone or 63.5 KG).
Also, on the undercard will be Martino Jules’ and Pedro Marquez Medina’s clash and Jose Nunez’s and Aram Avagyan’s clash .
Solano vs Williams stats
Yeis Gabriel Solano steps into the ring with an undefeated record of 15 wins and zero loses, 10 of those wins coming by the way of knock out.
Mykquan Williams will make his way to the ring with an unblemished record of 15 wins, with 7 of those by knock out.
The stats suggest Solano has advantage in power over Williams, with a 67% knock out percentage over Williams’ 47%.
Yeis Gabriel Solano is the older man by 6 years, at 28 years old.
Solano has a height advantage of 1 inch over Williams.
Yeis Gabriel Solano fights out of the southpaw stance, while Mykquan Williams is an orthodox fighter.
Solano is arguably the more experienced fighter, having had the same amount of fights, and made his debut in 2015, 6 months earlier than Williams, who’s first professional fight was in 2016. He has fought 68 more professional rounds, 68 to Williams’ .
Solano vs Williams form
Williams remains undefeated as a professional.
In his last fight, he beat Rickey Edwards on 17th May 2019 by unanimous decision in their 10 round contest at Foxwoods Resort, Connecticut, United States.
Activity check
What time does Solano vs Williams start?
The fighters are expected to ringwalk at around 10:00 pm EST / 7:00 pm PST at Mohegan Sun Casino, Connecticut, United States, which is around 3:00 am GMT in the UK.
Who is showing Solano vs Williams?
Solano vs Williams will be broadcast on ShowTime in the US.
How do you stream Solano vs Williams?
In the US you can stream Solano vs Williams via Hula when you buy a Showtime add-on, on top of a standard Hulu package (From $5.99).
1 month costs $10.99 (+ standard package).
You can also stream Solano vs Williams via Amazon Prime when you purchase a buy a Showtime add-on, on top of a standard Prime package ($12.99/month). Prime is also available as a 30-Day free trial.
In the US you can stream Solano vs Williams via Showtime Anytime, their streaming platform. It’s free to existing Showtime cable customers or $10.99 per month as a stand-alone app.
The stream is free for existing ShowTime customers, 7 days of Showtime Anytime is free and 1 month costs $10.99.