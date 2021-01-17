Man City vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, Man City vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, time, h2h results, odds – previewtime, h2h results, odds – preview

Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 17 January, 19.15pm GMT, Watch Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream official broadcast. Get the latest Man City vs Crystal Palace free streaming, channels, Odds, scores, lineups,Prediction and updates.
Crystal Palace are looking for just a second win in nine matches in all competitions, as they head to Manchester City on Sunday evening. The task would be difficult at the best of times, but while Roy Hodgson’s team are out-of-form of late, City have just embarked on their most impressive run of the season.
How to Watch The Premier League
Palace were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolves last weekend, before a more resilient showing in a midweek 0-0 draw with Arsenal. Eberechi Eze and Cheikhou Kouyate impressed in that performance, but the full line-up will have to be on top form to keep City at bay.
Pep Guardiola’s outfit beat Brighton most recently, the latest in a seven-game win streak across all competitions.
City will look to the likes of Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne, their in-form attacking talents, to come up with the keys to unlock the Palace back line – as three points will put City right in among the title challengers, potentially just one point off the top depending on results earlier int he day.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday, 17 January 2021 at the Etihad Stadium.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Defenders Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte remain sidelined for Man City. Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero are still doubts, but changes could come with Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus or Ferran Torres coming into the line-up.
Palace have Gary Cahill and Scott Dann both back from injury, but they might have to wait for a spot in the team after a clean sheet against Arsenal. However, the likes of Martin Kelly, Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp and Nathan Ferguson are all still out injured.
Predicted line-ups
MCI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Sterling, De Bruyne, Foden; Jesus
CPA: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Tomkins, Mitchell; Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze; Benteke, Zaha
Odds
City – 1/5
Draw – 37/5
Palace – 19/1
Prediction
A Sunday evening stroll for Pep Guardiola and Co. They might have to be patient to break down Hodgson’s massed ranks, but there’s confidence within City’s squad and several attackers in good form. Man City 3-0 Palace.