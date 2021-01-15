Watch Pelicans vs Lakers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Lakers vs Pelicans LIVE: LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans -Jan 16- NBA LIVE stream, Watch Online, Schedules, Date, India time, Live Score, Result Updates.

The LA Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans after being on road and facing the Houston Rockets twice and Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. They won both their games and have a perfect 6-0 record on the road.

The New Orleans Pelicans have a 4-6 record and sit in the 13th spot in the West. They have a 2-3 record away from home.

Match Details: LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans

Time: 08:30 A.M. (IST)

Date: 18-01-2021

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles

NBA 2020-21 live stream: LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Match Preview

Match Preview – LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have been in great form this season. The NBA Champions started the season well and have a perfect record away from home. This season, they are 9-3 and will look to continue this blistering run of form.

They come into this game after a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They won that game by a massive 29 points. The Lakers shot 49.5% from the field and 45.9% from beyond the arc.

LeBron James led the scoring as he scored 26 points, had 7 assists, and 6 rebounds in just 27 minutes. Montrezl Harrell came off the bench to score 21 points in 25 minutes.

Match Preview – New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans did not have a good start to the new season. They are 4-6 and will face a Lakers team that has been in great form.

They lost their last match against the LA Clippers. Zion Williamson was out due to Covid-19 protocols and it was Nickeil Alexander-Walker who led the Pelicans in scoring. He scored 37 points, had 1 assist, and grabbed 8 boards in 33 minutes.

They shot a decent 47.7% from the field but could not stop the Clippers from scoring from the 3-point line.

NBA TV coverage: Lakers vs Pelicans live in NBA regular season

NBA games will be broadcasted nationally across ESPN and TNT.

NBA Live stream: Lakers vs Pelicans Live Stream

Every game will be available live via NBA TV, while the nationally broadcast game will also be available via ESPN’s digital platforms.

NBA 2020-21 Schedule: The NBA schedule calendar for the 2020-21 season:

• Dec. 11-19, 2020: Preseason games

• Dec. 22, 2020 – March 4, 2021: First Half of regular season

• March 5-10, 2021: All-Star break

• March 11 – May 16, 2021: Second Half of regular season

• May 18-21, 2021: Play-In Tournament

• May 22 – July 22, 2021: 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Pelicans vs Lakers TV channel: How to watch Pelicans vs Lakers live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Pelicans vs Lakers game will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, January 16.