Watch Mavericks vs Bucks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Mavericks vs Bucks live stream: The Milwaukee Bucks vs Mavericks regular-season game can be streamed from multiple platforms via streaming services.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will face the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, 7:30 PM EST (Saturday, 6:00 AM IST) at the Fiserv Forum. The Mavericks, now fueled with Krisaps Porzingis’ return, are on a four-game winning streak. The Bucks, on the other hand, are on a three-game winning streak.

Mavericks vs Bucks live stream: How to watch Mavericks vs Bucks live

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Mavericks vs Bucks TV channel (USA) – ESPN, Fox Sports Wisconsin, KTXA 21

Mavericks vs Bucks team news

Milwaukee Bucks

Torrey Craig – Out, nose

Dallas Mavericks

Maxi Kleber – Out, NBA’s health and safety protocols

Jalen Brunson – Out, NBA’s health protocols

Dorian Finney-Smith – Out, NBA’s health protocols

Dwight Powell – Out, NBA’s health protocols

Josh Richardson – Out, NBA’s health protocols

Currently placed fifth in the Western Conference, the Mavericks will look to win another game – especially with Kristaps Porzingis back. Out after the playoffs, the Mavericks were waiting for the Latvian to return. He scored 16 points during the team’s 104-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Doncic is currently averaging 27.4 points per game. Tim Hardaway Jr, Josh Richardson and Jalen Brunson are also averaging in double digits.

On the other hand, the Bucks are placed third in the Eastern Conference with an 8-4 record. Giannis is currently leading the team with 26.2 PPG, followed by Khris Middleton (21.6 PPG). The Bucks last lost against the Utah Jazz, which came after another three-game winning streak.

Mavericks vs Bucks prediction

The Dallas Mavericks will beat the Milwaukee Bucks.