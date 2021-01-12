Watch Man United vs Burnley Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League 2021 Game Preview

Burnley vs Manchester United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2021, Burnley host Manchester United in the Premier League this week but what channel is the match on? Express Sport brings you all the TV coverage and live stream information.

Manchester United are away at Burnley on Tuesday with an opportunity to move three points clear of Premier League title rivals Liverpool. The pair are locked on 33 points, but the Red Devils have played one less than the Reds and this is that game that could make the difference.

United are unbeaten in 10 with eight wins during that time, while Burnley have won three of their last six with two draws. Three of the hosts’ four wins so far this season have come at home so United can expect to find it harder than Burnley’s league position of 16th suggests.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Jan. 12

: Tuesday, Jan. 12 Time : 3:15 p.m. ET

: 3:15 p.m. ET Location : Turf Moor — Burnley, England

: Turf Moor — Burnley, England TV : NBC Sports Network

: NBC Sports Network Live Stream : fuboTV (try for free)

: fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Burnley +625; Draw +340; United -220 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Burnley: Now owned by ALK Capital after their recent takeover, Burnley are looking to secure their Premier League status as quickly as possible in order to build toward a brighter future.

In better form of late with three wins and two draws, December was productive for Sean Dyche’s men and there is now some daylight between the Clarets and Fulham with five points the difference. A penalty win over MK Dons in the FA Cup third round means that there will be some tired legs but it also keeps the positive momentum going with a challenging set of Premier League fixtures coming up.

United: United can move three points clear of Liverpool ahead of the Premier League top-two meeting on Sunday in a potentially decisive couple of matches After that encounter, Fulham and Sheffield United should be less of a challenge before a trip to face an improving Arsenal in what looks increasingly like another test.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have won six of their 10 Premier League games away from home so this being at Turf Moor will suit them. Edinson Cavani’s return from suspension will be a boost to United’s attacking options and the Uruguay international will be keen to make up for lost time.

Prediction

Cavani to inspire United to victory on his comeback with a fairly straightforward win after some initial resistance. Pick: United 3, Burnley 1