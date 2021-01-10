2021 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule: How to watch AFC, NFC playoff games today, kickoff times, TV channel, dates, live streams

The 2020-21 NFL Playoffs are here and we’ll have two fantastic days of football this weekend. If you have recently cut cable and are looking for a way to watch the playoffs, look no further we have you all squared away on how to watch the NFL Playoffs without cable.

You won’t want to miss Wild Card Weekend! Check out all the options to stream the NFL Playoffs online this year, and pick which one suits you and the family best.

NFL playoff schedule 2021

Wild-card Round, Saturday, Jan. 9

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: fuboTV, CBS All Access, Hulu

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: fuboTV, Hulu

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: fuboTV, Hulu

Wild-card Round, Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: fuboTV, ESPN+, Hulu

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime

CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Live Stream: fuboTV, CBS All Access, Hulu

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: fuboTV, Hulu

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/Ravens-vs-Titans-Live-Stream-NFL-Wild-Card-playoff-866663942

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/Watch-Titans-vs-Ravens-Live-Stream-Free-on-Reddit-866663990

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/How-to-Watch-Bears-vs-Saints-Live-Stream-NFL-Wild-866664034

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/rEdDiT-Saints-vs-Bears-Live-Stream-Crackstream-866664049

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/Streams-Browns-vs-Steelers-Live-Stream-Reddit-Tv-866664070

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/NFL-Wild-Card-playoff-Steelers-vs-Browns-Live-Tv-866664106

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/FrEe-Ravens-vs-Titans-Live-Stream-NFL-Reddit-866664166

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/wAtCh-Ravens-vs-Titans-Live-Stream-NFL-Wild-Card-866664217

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/StReAm-FrEe-Titans-vs-Ravens-Live-Stream-Reddit-866664265

Divisional Round, Saturday, Jan. 16

AFC Divisional Round, TBD

NFC Divisional Round, TBD

Divisional Round, Sunday, Jan. 17

AFC Divisional Round, TBD

NFC Divisional Round, TBD

Conference Championships, Sunday, Jan. 24

NFC vs. NFC, 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: fuboTV, Hulu

AFC vs. AFC, 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: fuboTV, CBS All Access

Superbowl 55

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion, 6:30 p.m. ET