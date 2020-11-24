Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2018 to 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research , the global customer communication management (CCM) market was valued at US$ 1,247.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2018 to 2026, reaching US$ 3,474.6 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, the Americas was a significant contributor in terms of revenue, to the customer communication management market in 2017.

Considering the adoption of cloud technology and presence of prominent CCM software vendors across the region, especially in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, the Americas constitutes a leading share of the global CCM software market.

Integration of CCM with social and mobile marketing and increasing emphasis on multifarious and divergent communication channels are major factors that are expected to fuel the customer communication management market across the globe. Significant penetration of mobile phones in the market and rapidly developing mobile platform applications for integration with day-to-day functions has propelled the customer communication management software market.

For More Details, Request A Sample [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48918

This is also supported by declining cost of mobile broadband communications, low power internet protocols, and developing cloud infrastructure. Furthermore, customer communication solutions are becoming more and more dynamic with the arrival of novel and ground-breaking communication channels. Presently, organizations are focusing more on multifarious and divergent communication channels in order to reinforce their presence across numerous platforms, as customers are likely to be anywhere within the connected world.

Customer Communication Management Market: Scope of the Report

The global customer communication management market has been segmented based on solutions, enterprise size, deployment, end-use industry, and geography. In terms of solutions, the market has been categorized into software suite, managed CCM services, and other services (consulting, integration, and maintenance).

Software suite sub-segment is estimated to contribute major share of the total market share. However managed services market is estimated to grow at a higher pace as companies are focusing on outsourcing their communication operations so as to improve the quality of the customer experience. Based on enterprise size, the market can be segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The global CCM software market is majorly supported by the increasing number of businesses across theworld