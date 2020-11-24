Digital Manufacturing Market Research Report, Market Share 2020-2025

The global digital manufacturing market is currently witnessing strong growth. Digital manufacturing refers to the process of virtual production of goods in the form of digital prototypes via a Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software. The software is primarily integrated with 3D visualization, simulation, analytics, and collaboration tools for streamlining the manufacturing processes. Digital manufacturing solutions are deployed for performing numerous factory-related applications including machining, tooling, assembly sequencing, and designing plant layouts. These solutions also facilitate the connection of operators with smart machines, tools, and sensors for gathering production data, real-time monitoring of inventory, and facilitating accurate testing. As a result, digital manufacturing finds numerous applications across diverse industries, such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, and defense.

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025. The rising levels of digitalization, coupled with the growing adoption of product lifecycle management (PLM) systems, are primarily driving the market for digital manufacturing. The growing traction of PLM across diverse industries as a cloud-based digital manufacturing solution that aids in managing production workflows, complex product information, and product engineering and collaborations, along with offering remote access to the authorities, is also catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the expanding automotive sector has led to the rising adoption of digital manufacturing solutions for enhancing design capabilities and adopting sustainable production methods. Several technological advancements have led to the emergence of innovative digital manufacturing tools offering direct connectivity with hardware devices. These tools are also integrated with IoT and robotics for detecting errors in early stages of manufacturing, thereby augmenting the market for digital manufacturing.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Process Type:

Computer-Based Designing

Computer-Based Simulation

Computer 3D Visualization

Analytics

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automation and Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Electronics

Utilities and Processes

Industrial Machinery

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems, CAD Schroer GmbH, Dassault Systemes Simulia Corp., Mentor Graphics Corporation, PTC Inc., Siemens Industry Software Inc., etc.

