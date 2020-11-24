Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market is expected to reach US$0.79 bn by the end of 2025

As per the Transparency Market Research, the global narrowband internet-of-things (IoT) chipset market is highly consolidated. Most importantly in 2016, top five companies including U-blox Holding AG, Qualcomm Inc., Commsolid GMBH, Sequans Communications, and Altair Semiconductor held 98% share in the market. If these players keep making significant efforts, there is high possibility of them leading the market over the projected tenure.

Increased investment in research and development activities and higher emphasis on product innovation are some of the key focal points of the key players in this market. Collaboration, mergers and acquisition, and partnership are few other strategies that are widely used by leading players. For example, in 2018 Ericsson collaborated with MediaTek to expand their presence in narrowband IoT chipset market.

On the basis of statistical information, Transparency Market Research analyses that the global narrowband internet-of-things chipset market is anticipated to rise at staggering 37.9% CAGR over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. In 2016, the market earned US$0.045 bn, which is expected to reach US$0.79 bn by the end of 2025.

Based on deployment type, the guardband segment is expected to lead the global narrowband internet-of-things chipset market. In 2016, this segment held 41.9% share in the market, and it is projected that this segment will led the market over the projected period. The major advantage of using guardband is that it avoids interference between simultaneous communication channels. It also prevents crosstalk between two different frequency ranges.

For More Details, Request A Sample [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23879