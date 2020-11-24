Global Carotenoids Market Research 2020 Report | Growth Forecast 2027 | Allied Biotech Corporation, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cyanotech Corporation, DDW The Colour House

An exclusive Carotenoids Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Carotenoids are the compounds naturally found in the fruits and are also responsible for the red, orange and yellow color of the fruits. It is mainly obtained from a natural and synthetic source. For commercial applications, the carotenoids are produced from synthetic sources. Carotenoids vary in concentration and proportions on the basis of source it is obtained. Carotenoids used as natural food colors include annatto, beta-carotene, paprika, lycopene, lutein, carrot oil and saffron. These compounds have good heat stability and can also handle high-pressure extraction processing. Carotenoids work best in pH above 3.5 and have good pH stability in high pH. However, carotenoids can be degraded by light, low pH, oxygen and enzymes.

The global carotenoids market is segmented on the basis of product, source and application. On the basis of product the global carotenoids market is segmented into astaxanthin, capsanthin, lutein, beta-carotene, lycopene and others. Based on source, the global carotenoids market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. Based on application, the global carotenoids market is catagorised into, animal feed, human food, dietary supplement and others.

