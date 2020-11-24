Global Date Sugar Market 2020 Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updated Analysis By Form (Granules and Crystal, Powdered, Syrup/Liquid); End Use (Bakery, Confectionery, Snacks, Dressings and Condiments, Sauces and Spreads); Origin (Organic, Conventional); Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Discount Stores, Specialty Grocery Stores, Traditional Grocery Stores, Online Retail)

The date sugar market was valued at US$ 2,036.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 2,942.1 million by 2027.

An exclusive Date Sugar Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Date Sugar Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Date Sugar Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Date Sugar Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Leading Date Sugar Market Players:

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Date Lady

Naturalia Ingredients srl

NOW Foods

GloryBee

Ario Co

Barry Farm Foods

Hain Daniels Group

PANOS brands

MGT Dried Fruit

On the basis of end-use, the date sugar market is categorized into bakery, confectionery, dressings and condiments, sauces and spreads. Bakery segment is dominating the market. Increasing consumption of bakery products like cakes and pastries, biscuits, breads, and breakfast goods and ready-to-eat foods across the globe owing to hectic lifestyle is expected to fuel the bakery products demand over the forecast years. Various factors affecting the bakery industry growth are flavors and fat content along with texture and sweetness. Date sugar is used in bakery product to enhance the taste and texture. High demand for functional baked products, such as gluten-free, high-fiber, and trans fat products, is expected to drive the demand for date sugar in bakery segment.

In 2018, Europe held the largest share of the global date sugar market. The demand for date sugar is expected to increase in the region due to rising awareness about health benefits offered by date sugar. Also, the growth in demand for various end use such as bakery, confectionery, processed snacks, dressings and condiments, sauces and spreads is also driving the market growth in Europe region. The date sugar manufacturers are expanding their production activities in countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain etc. so as to meet the rising demands of date sugar in the region which is also expected to provide great opportunities for date sugar products’ manufacturers.

