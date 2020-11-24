Polyurethane Market Set to Grow at Healthy CAGR by 2027 | BASF SE, Bayer AG, Covestro AG, Foam Supplies

Polyurethane is mainly a thermosetting polymer which does not melt on heating. It is composed of organic units joined by carbamate links. Polyurethane is light in weight, resistant to corrosion, elastic in nature and possesses considerable strength. In many cases, PU is an alternative to paper, glass, and metals. High mechanical strength enables polyurethane to provide insulation and replace metals for automobile parts. The polyurethane market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to an upsurge in demand for lightweight and durable materials from automotive, packaging, furniture, footwear, and other end-user industries.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Polyurethane Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of polyurethane market with detailed market segmentation by product type, industry, and geography. The global polyurethane market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading polyurethane market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global polyurethane market is segmented on the basis of product type and industry. Based on product type, the market is segmented flexible foam, rigid foam, coatings adhesives sealants & elastomers (CASE), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), binders, elastomers, and others. On the basis of the industry, the market is segmented as apparels, appliances, automotive, building & construction (as insulation), electronics, furnishings, marine, medical, packaging, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global polyurethane market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The polyurethane market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Polyurethane Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Polyurethane Market – By Industry

1.3.3 Polyurethane Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. POLYURETHANE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

Continue…..

