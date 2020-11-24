Silicone Oil Market is Projected to Register a Healthy CAGR in the Forecast to 2027 | ACC Silicones Ltd, BRB International BV, Clearco Products

Silicone oil can be termed as liquid polymerized siloxane with organic side chains. It is non-toxic, non-flammable, and provides excellent electric insulation. Silicone oil is widely used across medical, automotive, aerospace and various other industries due to its thermal stability and lubricating properties. In the food service industries, Silicone oil is widely utilized due to its anti-foaming properties and is used in breweries to carry out fermentation. The global silicone oil market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period on account of rapidly increasing applicability across carious industries such as medical, automotive, and construction industries.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– ACC Silicones Ltd,

– BRB International BV

– Clearco Products Co., Inc

– D R P Silicone.

– Elkem Silicones

– Evonik Industries AG

– Iota Silicone Oil (Anhui) Co., Ltd.

– KCC Basildon

– Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

– Wacker Chemie AG

The “Global Silicone Oil Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of silicone oil market with detailed market segmentation by end user industry, application, and geography. The global silicone oil market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading silicone oil market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global silicone oil market is segmented on the basis of and end-user industry and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented as industrial, personal care & homecare, textile, energy, automotive & transportation, agriculture, and others. The market on the basis of the end user industry is classified as lubricants, water repellants, working media, heat carrier, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global silicone oil market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The silicone oil market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

