Neuromorphic Computing Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes Applied Brain Research, Brainchip Holdings, General Vision, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The mounting demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning is driving the growth of the neuromorphic computing market. However, the complex algorithms enhances the complexity of designing hardware of neuromorphic chips may restrain the growth of the Neuromorphic computing market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of neuromorphic computing for security purposes is anticipated to create market opportunities for the Neuromorphic computing market during the forecast period.

Leading Neuromorphic Computing Market Players:

Applied Brain Research, Inc., Brainchip Holdings Ltd, General Vision Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HRL Laboratories, LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corp., Numenta, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Limited

The neuromorphic computing platform comprises of two essential systems based on the custom hardware architecture. These systems are basically designed to program neural microcircuits by applying human brain process with the cognitive computing as well as machine learning process. This method permits a machine to adapt, learn, and function like a human brain and thus, anticipated to boost the demand for a Neuromorphic computing market.

The “Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Neuromorphic computing market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Neuromorphic computing market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application, end-user industry, and geography. The global Neuromorphic computing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Neuromorphic computing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Neuromorphic computing market.

The global Neuromorphic computing market is segmented on the basis of offering, application and end-user industry. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented as hardware, and software. Based on application the market is fragmented into image recognition, signal recognition, and data mining. Similarly, on the basis of application, the market is segmented as aerospace and defense, IT and telecom, medical, automotive, industrial, and others.

