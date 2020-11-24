 North America Smart Inhalers Market – Growth Opportunities Created By Covid19 Outbreak US$ 3,749.90 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 25.7%

The North America Smart Inhalers market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

‘Smart’ inhalers are inhalers with some digital features – they connect to the app on your phone or tablet to help you and your doctor treat your asthma better. They are all designed to track just how often you use your inhaler, so you don’t have to keep your own records.

US is expected to lead the market in the North America region because the US has presence of various associations which provide help in the field of lung diseases. For instance, American Lung Association conducts research activities, education and training as well as undertakes initiatives to offer better treatment and support for the patients suffering with respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, influenza, lung cancer, pneumonia, and pulmonary fibrosis among others.

NORTH AMERICA SMART INHALERS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Inhalers

Nebulizers

By Disorder

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

By End User

Home-care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Adherium Ltd.

Vectura Group plc

Novartis AG

Findair Sp. z o. o.

Cohero Health

Crux Product Design Ltd

Teva Pharmaceuticals

3M

Amiko Digital Health Limited

