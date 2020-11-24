Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market 2020 Statistics Report With Covid-19 Effects On Industry By 2026

Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the functional and barrier coatings for paper market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the functional and barrier coatings for paper market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, due to numerous factors, of which TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in this report.

Functional and barrier coatings are applied on paper with various barrier and functional materials to enhance the performance of paper. Functional and barrier coatings provide barrier to oil, water vapors, grease, and enhance printing capabilities of paper & paperboard products. Paper & paperboard are prominently used for foodservice disposables, printing, and packaging applications. Consumers demand products that are clean, dry, and damage-free. Functional and barrier coatings for paper & paperboard as a substrates prevent the permeation of water vapor, solvents, fatty acids, oils, or other substances that might hamper the quality of products over a different range of temperatures and conditions. Use of functional and barrier coatings for paper improves the performance and durability of paper for packaging and printing applications.

Asia Pacific and Europe to Dominate Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market

Geographically, the Asia Pacific holds nearly half of the total market share, in terms of revenue, of the global functional and barrier coatings for paper market, and this market in the region is projected to witness substantial growth in the near future. The functional and barrier coatings for paper market in India is anticipated to exhibit a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, attributable to the presence of a large pool of suppliers and manufacturers in the country. Europe is anticipated to grow by 1.2x of its current value by the end of 2023. Italy, Germany, and Russia are anticipated to create cumulative incremental revenue opportunity of US$ 66 Mn by 2023. The functional and barrier coatings for paper market is expected to have an overall positive outlook in the near future.

Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market: Competition Analysis

In the global market research report for functional and barrier coatings for paper, the competition landscape is discussed comprehensively. Key market players profiled in the functional and barrier coatings for paper market report are Cortec Corporation, Sierra Coating Technologies LLC, Stora Enso Oyj, Michelman, Inc., Coatings & Adhesives Corp, Omnova Solutions Inc., Cattie Adhesive Solutions Llc, SNP, Inc., ALTANA Group, CH-Polymers Oy, Sonoco Products Company, Koninklijke DSM NV, BASF SE, and Dow Chemical Company.

As per TMR analysis, BASF SE and Dow Chemical Company are recognized as prominent players operating in the functional and barrier coatings for paper market. Stora Enso Oyj, Omnova Solutions Inc., and Koninklijke DSM NV cumulatively hold ~3-5% of the total share of the functional and barrier coatings for paper market. However, the functional and barrier coatings for paper market is found to be fragmented, with the presence of numerous regional and unorganized market players. These participants are expected to transform the regional market dynamics by offering functional and barrier coatings for paper at competitive prices.

Global Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market: Segmentation

Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market, by Coating Type

Pigment Coating

UV Coating

Wax Coating Natural Wax Coating Synthetic Wax Coating

Poly Coating Epoxy Coating Vinyl Coating Phenolic Coating Acrylic Coating Others (PET, Polyolefin)



Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market, by Application

Packaging Corrugated Boxes Folding Cartons Labels & Tags

Printing Banknotes Passport & Visa Papers Lottery & Gaming Papers Stamp Papers Ticket & Voucher Papers

Food Service Disposables Plates Cups & Glasses Trays & Clamshells Bowls & Tubs



Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market, by End Use

Food Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Soups & Sauces Ready-to-eat Meals Other Food Products

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Homecare & Toiletries

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Banking & Financial Institutions

Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Nordic Countries BENELUX Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Northern Africa South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



