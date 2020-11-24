Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Sand Control Systems Market

The global sand control systems market was valued at US$ 2,945.9 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.03% from 2019 to 2027, according to a new report titled ‘Sand Control Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) The global sand control systems market is driven by high demand for sand control in offshore and deep water applications.

Offshore reserves are highly prone to sand contamination, and remediation is expensive. Advancement in techniques has enabled the use of sand control systems to counter deep-water challenges.

Rise in Need to Enhance Oil Production Efficiency Expected to Drive Market

Of late, there has been rising focus on improving oil production efficiency. In unconsolidated rock formations, sand production is one of the biggest challenges faced by well operators. Sand control is essential in these cases in order to maintain continuity in production and prevent the equipment from damage. Sand control is difficult to achieve in offshore applications. Development of advanced techniques is anticipated to fuel the global sand control systems market during the forecast period.

High Cost of Sand Control in Offshore Applications to Act as Restraint

Sand control is difficult to achieve. It is a high cost operation. Implementation of sand control systems is an important and critical economic decision. Difficulty in maintaining economic viability during the implementation of sand control systems is expected to restrain the market. It is particularly difficult in offshore applications where the economic costs are high. However, sand control is sometimes essential to realize the benefits of drilling operations.

High Degree of Consolidation among Market Players

The global sand control systems market is oligopolistic. It is dominated by large-sized players specializing in sand control and other oil-field related services. Key players such as Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes, Inc., Halliburton Company, and Weatherford International Limited dominate the sand control systems market. These companies possess high technical expertise. Other players operating in the sand control systems market include Grit Industries, Inc., RPC, Inc., Superior Energy Services, Inc., Variperm Limited, and Welltec A/S.

Global Sand Control Systems Market, by Technique

Gravel Packing

Standalone Screens

Resin Coated Gravel

Plastic Consolidation

Others (including Rate Exclusion and High Energy Resin Placement)

Global Sand control systems Market, by Application

Onshore

Offshore

