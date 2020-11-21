Clemson vs Florida State Live, Stream Free | 2020, Reddit, Online College Football Game

The Florida State Seminoles will try to pull its second major upset of the season when Trevor Lawrence and the No. 4 Clemson Tigers come to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday. The game is set to kick off at noon ET. FSU (2-6) is on a three-game losing streak since defeating then-No. 6 North Carolina in Tallahassee on Oct. 17. Starting quarterback Jordan Travis is expected to return after missing last week’s loss at NC State. The starter for that game, freshman Chubba Purdy, will miss the rest of the season after having collarbone surgery. Clemson (7-1) are coming of its first loss of the season Nov. 7 at then-No. 4 Notre Dame. The Tigers were without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence because of COVID-19 protocols, but he will be back Saturday.

Clemson vs Florida State live stream Online

How to watch Clemson vs Florida State

Game start: Noon Saturday, Nov. 21

TV: ABC

Watch Here: Live stream

Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Mike Golic (analyst), Dawn Davenport (reporter)

Online: Watch ESPN and ESPN+, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Radio: Local markets

Online radio: TuneIn

Earlier this week it was announced by Norvell that FSU would be without true freshman Chubba Purdy, their most recent starter, as he had a procedure done to remove the plate and screws that were inserted after a preseason collarbone injury

– A few other players were also ruled out for the remainder of the season this week. Norvell announced that graduate transfer cornerback Meiko Dotson was done for the year, due to injury. He had missed several games. Redshirt junior defensive tackle Cory Durden also announced that he had opted out for the remainder of the season

Clemson had an open week last week and now returns to action on Saturday to face a struggling Florida State team in Tallahassee. Here is what you need to know about the game, which used to be one of the biggest in the ACC but is now expected to be a blowout

Clemson players to watch

1. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has some ground to make up in the Heisman race after missing two games with COVID-19. Expect Lawrence to try to make the case that he is just fine from a health standpoint and the best player in the country against the Seminoles. FSU is allowing more than 270 passing yards per game

2. Tigers leading tackler Baylon Spector seems to always be around the ball and should make plenty of plays against Florida State's running game. In addition to leading Clemson in tackles with 52, Spector is second on the team in tackles for loss with 8.5

3. Clemson star running back Travis Etienne struggled against Notre Dame, finishing with only 28 rushing yards and fumbling. The offensive line was partly to blame for Etienne’s struggles, but he will definitely want to bounce back in a big way against a Florida State team that allows 184 rushing yards per game.

Florida State players to watch

1. Sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis was compared to Lamar Jackson as a runner this week by Clemson's Brent Venables. While that might be a bit of an exaggeration, Travis does lead FSU with 67 rushing yards per game

2. Senior safety Hamsah Nasirildeen was second-team All-ACC last season after recording more than 100 tackles. Nasirildeen has missed most of the year with an injury but returned last week

3. Senior defensive end Janarius Robinson leads FSU with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. He has stepped up with several players out, including defensive tackle Marvis Wilson, who will miss the rest of the year with an injury

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB – Trevor Lawrence (D.J. Uiagalelei, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB – Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Chez Mellusi)

WR – Joseph Ngata (Ajou Ajou)

WR – Cornell Powell (E.J. Williams, Will Brown)

WR – Amari Rodgers (Brannon Spector, Will Swinney)

TE – Braden Galloway (Davis Allen, J.C. Chalk)

LT – Jackson Carman (Walker Parks)

LG – Matt Bockhorst (Paul Tchio)

C – Cade Stewart (Mason Trotter, Hunter Rayburn)

RG – Will Putnam (Blake Vinson, Tayquon Johnson)

RT – Jordan McFadden (Mitchell Mayes)

DEFENSE

DE – K.J. Henry or Justin Mascoll (Greg Williams)

DT – Tyler Davis (Darnell Jefferies, Etinosa Reuben)

DT – Bryan Bresee or Jordan Williams or Nyles Pinckney

DE – Myles Murphy (Xavier Thomas, Regan Upshaw)

SLB/NB – Mike Jones Jr. (Trenton Simpson or Tyler Venables)

MLB – Jake Venables (Kane Patterson)

WLB – Baylon Spector (Keith Maguire or LaVonta Bentley)

CB – Derion Kendrick or Mario Goodrich (LeAnthony Williams)

SS – Lannden Zanders (Ray Thornton, Jalyn Phillips)

FS – Nolan Turner (Joseph Charleston, Tyler Venables)

CB – Sheridan Jones or Andrew Booth (Fred Davis)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)

P – Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO – B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)

LS – Jack Maddox (Tyler Brown)

H – Will Swinney (Drew Swinney)

PR – Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)

KR – Lyn-J Dixon or Travis Etienne

