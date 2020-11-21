Wales vs Georgia live stream: how to watch the Autumn Nations for free on Reddit, Watch From Anywhere, Lines up

If you are looking for Wales vs Georgia Autumn Nations cup live stream where is on and how to get it live on your device then you have landed the right here in this page. Wales face Georgia in Lanelli on Saturday in an Autumn Nations Cup clash that could make or break Wayne Pivac’s tenure. In an effort to shake Wales’s dismal six-game losing streak, James Botham, grandson of former England cricketer Sir Ian Botham, Kieran Hardy and Jonny Williams have all be handed shock call-ups.

Wales vs Georgia match info

Date and Time:Saturday 21st November, 2020 – 17:15

Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli

Watch : S4C, Amazon Prime

Watch Live stream from Anywhere

Autumn Nations Cup Wales v Georgia Preview

Only 14 months have passed since Wales and Georgia last played each other, but much has changed in that time. Both sides now have new coaches – Wayne Pivac taking over from Warren Gatland in the Wales set-up and Levan Maisashvili succeeding Milton Haig with the Lelos – and there are new faces on the field too.

Only a third of the Wales starting XV that beat Georgia 43-14 at last year’s World Cup will also line up at Parc y Scarlets for kick-off on Saturday evening as Pivac looks to use the Autumn Nations Cup to build the depth of his squad for France 2023, while less than half of Georgia’s starters from that 2019 match will play this weekend.

Lines Up:

Wales : 15. Liam Williams, 14. Johnny McNicholl, 13. Nick Tompkins, 12. Johnny Williams, 11. Louis Rees-Zammit, 10. Callum Sheedy, 9. Kieran Hardy, 1. Wyn Jones, 2. Elliot Dee, 3. Samson Lee, 4. Jake Ball, 5. Seb Davies, 6. James Botham, 7. Justin Tipuric (captain), 8. Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: 16. Sam Parry, 17. Nicky Smith, 18. Leon Brown, 19. Cory Hill, 20. James Davies, 21. Rhys Webb, 22. Ioan Lloyd, 23. Jonah Holmes.

Georgia: 15. Lasha Khmaladze, 14. Akaki Tabutsadze, 13. Giorgi Kveseladze, 12. Merab Sharikadze, 11. Sandro Todua, 10. Tedo Abzhandadze, 9. Vasil Lobzhanidze, 1. Mikheil Nariashvili, 2. Jaba Bregvadze, 3. Beka Gigashvili, 4. Grigor Kerdikoshvili, 5. Kote Mikautadze, 6. Otar Giorgadze, 7. Beka Saginadze, 8. Beka Gorgadze.

Replacements: 16. Giorgi Chkoidze, 17. Guram Gogichashvili, 18. Lexo Kaulashvili, 19. Lasha Jaiani, 20. Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, 21. Gela Aprasidze, 22. Demur Tapladze, 23. Tamaz Mchedlidze.

Autumn Nations Cup 2020 schedule

Wales vs Georgia live stream: how to watch the Autumn Nations for free

(Image credit: Wikipedia)

All times shown are GMT.

ROUND 1

Ireland vs Wales, 7pm on 13 November – Channel 4

Italy vs Scotland, 12.45pm on 14 November – Amazon

England vs Georgia, 3pm on 14 November – Amazon

France vs Fiji, 3pm on 15 November – Amazon

ROUND 2

Italy vs Fiji, 12.45pm on 21 November – Amazon

Wales vs Georgia, 3pm on 21 November – Channel 4 and Amazon

Scotland vs France, 3pm on 22 November – Amazon

ROUND 3

Scotland vs Fiji, 1.45pm on 28 November – Amazon

Wales vs England, 4pm on 28 November – Amazon

France vs Italy, 8pm on 28 November – Amazon

Ireland vs Georgia, 2pm on 29 November – Channel 4

FINALS WEEKEND

Georgia vs TBD, 12pm on 5 December – Amazon

Ireland vs TBD, 2.15pm on 5 December – Amazon

Wales vs TBD, 4.45pm on 5 December – Amazon

England vs TBD, 2pm on 6 December – Amazon

Wales vs Georgia rugby match how to watch

Wales v Georgia will be broadcast live on S4C, as will all of Wales’ matches this autumn. This weekend also marks Wales’ first autumn match to be shown on Amazon Prime Video, who have secured the broadcasting rights for 14 of 16 of the tournament’s games. You can sign up for a free trial with Amazon Prime.

How to Watch Georgia vs Wales Autumn Nations Cup Live

Amazon Prime Video is compatible with Smart TVs and Blu-Ray players, including those made by Sony, Samsung, and LG. It can also be accessed on games consoles Sony PlayStation and Xbox One, as well as with a Fire TV stick and set top boxes from BT TV, TalkTalk TV or Virgin TV.

How to watch Wales vs Georgia live stream from outside your country Stream the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup live online

Price: Free (Channel 4) or 8 GBP/month (Amazon Prime Video UK)

Channel 4 and Amazon Prime Video UK will broadcast every 2020 Autumn Nations Cup game live. Games on Channel 4 are completely free. Amazon Prime UK offers a 30-day free trial. Check the official schedule for times.

To watch the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup live:

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the UK.Head to Channel 4 or Amazon Prime and sign up.You’re all set!

Note: You may need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video UK.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the All 4 app (on Android and iOS) or the Amazon Prime Video app (on Android and iOS).

How to watch FREE Wales vs Georgia in the UK

Amazon Prime has the all rights to the majority of the Autumn Nations Cup games, but rugby fans based in the UK can tune in to Wales vs Georgia for FREE. The match kicks off at 3pm GMT.

It’s one of three games that are being shown by Channel 4, and better still, you can live stream the action on All 4, Channel 4’s streaming-only arm, which is easy to sign-up to and 100% FREE to use. Channel 4’s coverage starts at 2.15pm.

Viewers based in the UK can also tune in on Amazon from 2pm. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

Not in the UK for the Autumn Nations Cup action? No worries just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home.

How to watch Autumn Nations Cup for FREE in Ireland

In Ireland, meanwhile, free-to-air broadcaster RTE is showing all of Ireland’s games, including Wales vs Georgia. You can also watch the action online via the RTE Player service, which can be access via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. RTE’s coverage starts at 2pm for that 3pm kick-off.

How to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby In US

FloSports is the exclusive broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in the US, and you can live stream all 16 games of the tournament. That, of course, includes Wales vs Georgia, which kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT.

You’ll need to sign up for the service’s membership to tune in, with prices starting at $12.50 per month – pretty reasonable for an entire tournament’s worth of world class rugby action.If you find yourself out of the US but still want to watch FloSports’ rugby coverage, downloading a VPN could be the ideal solution.

How to Watch Wales vs Georgia live stream in Australia

If you don’t mind the late nights/early mornings, then subscription service beIN Sports is showing every game of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in Australia. Wales vs Georgia kicks off at 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, and beIN’s coverage starts at 1.55am.

If you have a Foxtell subscription, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren’t though, as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. Don’t forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

How to get a 2020 Autumn Nations Cup live stream in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand is Sky Sports. Wales vs Georgia kicks off at 4am NZDT on Saturday morning, and Sky Sport’s coverage gets underway at 5.15am. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn’t available on a standalone basis.

However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you’ll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.

Live stream Autumn Nations Cup in Switzerland

Pick Rugby coverage for those Down Under is available from Foxtel, which provides ESPN and has the Foxtel Go app so that you can watch the action (logging in with your Foxtel ID) on your laptop or other mobile device.

Kayo Sports is Foxtel ‘s official over-the-top offering for cord cutters or anyone who wants not to be tied into a long contract, which provides comprehensive streaming-only coverage of all sports networks from the network, including Fox Sports, ESPN and ESPN2, and beIN Sports.

There’s typically a decent selection of NCAA football games to pick from and there is a Standard and a Paid option for the subscription package. The discrepancy is that you’re looking at $25 a month on two devices for the Standard plan and $35 per month on three devices for the Premium plan.

Wales vs Georgia rugby autumn nations how to watch free

Free-to-air broadcaster RTE has the rights to show all of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup games live, including the opener against Wales tonight. Irish rugby fans can also stream the action online via the RTE Player, which can be accessed via RTE’s iOS and Android apps.

How to watch Wales vs Georgia live stream Reddit

CBS all access: Official channel

The 2020 Wales vs Georgia can be live-streamed on the CBS All Access channel, the cost of the network is about $5.99 every month and there are commercials. But if you don’t want to watch commercials then you will have to pay $9.99 per month. You will get a complete catalog of on-request programs, which gives you a chance to watch your favorite programs.

The weekly matches can also be accessed on CBS Sports Network. It has a free 7-day trial, which can be canceled any time with no extra pay. The channel can also be watched on the go by downloading the app on your smartphone.

NBC Sports.

With NBC you can watch the live coverage of the 2020 Wales vs Georgia, it means that you don’t have to elsewhere. If your cable pack already consists of NBC then you are in luck as you can also watch the golf tournament on the NBC website also.

NBC will give 22 hours of live coverage of the Wales vs Georgia. During the rounds of the tournament, there are a limited number of commercial breaks. The NBC Sports app is also available to watch the Football tournament on your mobile device.

Sky Sports

Sky Sports is another channel to watch the 2020 Wales vs Georgia. The channel provides full coverage for fans in the UK. There is the Sky sports day pass which costs £9.99; then there is the weekly pass which costs £14.99 and lastly, the monthly pass costs £33.99. You can cancel the channel any time as there is no contract.

It has the best video quality, and you will not experience any kind of hindrance or lag while streaming the golf event. Sky Sports can also be watched on the smartphone or the tablet by downloading the Sky go app from google play or the App Store.

Fubo TV

Watch the 2020 Wales vs Georgia Rugby on FuboTV. It is one of the popular platforms for sports lovers. There is a wide range of channels dedicated to sports. It offers 4 packs from which you can choose anyone. 1st is the Fubo costing $44.99 per month, second is the fubo Extra priced at $49.99 per month, 3rd is the Fubo Latino available at a subscription price of $17.99 per month, and then there are the Fubo Portugues costing $19.99 per month. You can add several other channels along with some premium channels. NBC is included in both main packages Fubo and Fubo Extra. The video quality of the channel is also great.

Sling TV

The next channel to watch the 2020 Wales vs Georgia Live is the Sling TV. The channel has no limits to customizing according to your interests. Adding the channel packs along with the premium networks is very easy. It offers the Orange bundle for a cost of $25 a month, the Blue bundle for a cost of $25 a month, and the orange plus Blue bundle for a cost of $40 a month. The bundles give you lots of channels to get you started. NBC is included in the two bundles those are the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles. But you should choose according to your interests.

ESPN+

Even with a reduced Rugby schedule this fall, there are still some games that will be exclusively available streaming online. That’s where ESPN+ comes in. It’s the all-digital arm of the storied sports network, and it has Rugby games nearly every weekend that you just can’t get anywhere else. It’s easy to sign up for ESPN+, which is available on your phone, tablets, web browser — and, of course, on your TV.

Finally , rugby fans if you want to live stream by your device any like IPad, IPhone, Android, Tabloid, Laptop, Playstation or any device which are suported by internet then you can enjoy the autumn rugby nations cup easily by subscribing the link above. If you think your location will matter to watch live stream then you may choose VPN best option ever just click here for more.