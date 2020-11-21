How to watch UCF vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Enjoy & Watch Cincinnati vs UCF Live Streaming Free NCAAF Stream Game Without Cable and TV Online With VPN Watch Stream, You can watch Cincinnati vs UCF stream online live on your iPhone, iPad, Android or Windows phone. It’s also easy to find video highlights and news from the most popular sports leagues in the world klkadfuadla.

Cincinnati vs UCF Live Stream Online

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bounce House — Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN

Who’s Playing

No. 7 Cincinnati @ UCF

Current Records: Cincinnati 7-0; UCF 5-2

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bearcats and the UCF Knights will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bounce House. Cincinnati struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 41.57 points per game.

When you finish with 360 more yards than your opponent like Cincinnati did on Friday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled past the East Carolina Pirates 55-17 at home. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Cincinnati had established a 42-10 advantage. QB Desmond Ridder continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for three TDs and 327 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 75 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Ridder this season.

Cincinnati’s defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why UCF was a heavy favorite Saturday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They were the clear victors by a 38-13 margin over the Temple Owls. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Knights had established a 38-3 advantage. Their WR Marlon Williams did his thing and caught four passes for two TDs and 102 yards.

UCF’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Owls’ offensive line to sack the quarterback four times for a total loss of 14 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Their wins bumped the Bearcats to 7-0 and UCF to 5-2. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you’d better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.

Odds

The Bearcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCF have won three out of their last five games against Cincinnati.

Oct 04, 2019 – Cincinnati 27 vs. UCF 24

Nov 17, 2018 – UCF 38 vs. Cincinnati 13

Oct 07, 2017 – UCF 51 vs. Cincinnati 23

Nov 12, 2016 – UCF 24 vs. Cincinnati 3

Oct 31, 2015 – Cincinnati 52 vs. UCF 7