What Are the Growing Drivers of Business Intelligence Market 2017-2027|key players like IBM Corporation,Information Builders,Microsoft Corporation,Oracle Corporation,QlikTech International AB

Business intelligence (BI) converts raw information into meaningful data through a set of processes, technologies, and architectures. These technologies include dashboards, data warehouses, data discovery tools, and ad hoc reporting, among others. BI drives profitable business decisions through actionable insights and knowledge. Natural language processing (NLP), artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and data governance are some emerging trends in the business intelligence market. Major market vendors are focusing on constant innovations and development to stay competitive in the market.

What is the Dynamics of Business Intelligence Market?

The business intelligence market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to high growth in advanced analytics and increasing adoption of data-driven decision making. Also, the emergence of IoT enabled technologies is propelling the growth of the business intelligence market. However, there are some challenging factors such as lack of skilled workforce and management of data quality which are obstructing the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rapid adoption by SMEs is likely to offer creative growth prospects to vendors active in the business intelligence market.

What is the SCOPE of Business Intelligence Market?

The “Global Business Intelligence Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of business intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, application, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. The global business intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading business intelligence market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Business Intelligence Market Segmentation?

The global business intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, organization size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented as solution and services. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based and on-premise. By application, the market is segmented as predictive asset maintenance, supply chain optimization, operations management, sales and marketing management, fraud detection and security management, and others. On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, government & defense, energy and utilities, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Business Intelligence Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global business intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The business intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



