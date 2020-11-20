Control Room Solutions Market is expected to attain a market value of US$ 58.2 Bn by the end of 2030

Control Room Solutions Market: Introduction

The global control room solutions market is projected to reach value of US$ 58.2 Bn by 2030. The control room solutions market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2020 to 2030. The expansion of the control room solutions market can be attributed to growing adoption of Industry 4.0 and utilization of VR in control rooms. North America is anticipated to lead the global control room solutions market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, during the forecast period.

Need for Mobility and Efficiency: An Opportunity

Operational performance and efficiency are directly related to the interaction between humans and machines. Global manufacturers are looking for flexible data access, real-time control, and remote monitoring of machines.

Human-machine interface (HMI) helps control room solutions to easily reduce the need for direct human-machine interaction through the access of information on personal communication devices, thereby enabling mobility and operational efficiency in manufacturing processes. HMI brings about effective control and interaction between the operator and the machine in this automated environment through real-time data visualization.

Control Room Solutions: Market Segmentation

The global control room solutions market has been segmented based on component, deployment, end user, and region. In terms of component, the control room solutions market has been segmented into infrastructure (video walls [LCD, LED, and laser]), video walls controllers, wireless presentation system, control room console, network based control system, and others (video surveillance systems, lighting & control systems, etc.). By deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. The end user segment of the control room solutions market is categorized into BFSI, energy & utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, media & entertainment, retail, food & beverages, IT & telecom, and others (education, mining etc.).

Control Room Solutions Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global control room solutions market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominates the global control room solutions market and accounted for 39.2% share at the end of 2019. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Additionally, the control room solutions market in North America is estimated to expand at a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The control room solutions market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of Industry 4.0, specifically in China and Japan. The control room solutions market in Europe and South America is expected to expand moderately during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global control room solutions market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which offer considerable opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the control room solutions market.