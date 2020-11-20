e Clinical Solutions Market 2020 | Research Report CAGR Growth of 15.4% and Predictive Business Strategy by 2025 – Bio-Optronics, CRF Health, Datatrak International, Eclinical Solutions

Global e clinical solutions market was valued approximately USD 3.4 billion in 2016, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% by 2025. The market growth is attributed to the rising government funding and R&D investments from pharma-biotech companies. Moreover, clinical research studies incur higher cost and are highly regulated, thus there is a rapid increase in adoption of cost effective e clinical solution. Additionally, with the advent of big data and healthcare IT, the global healthcare industry is moving towards centralization of data for faster and better execution of healthcare, anywhere across the globe. The e clinical solutions will enable the effective planning, tracking and execution of the healthcare data base across different countries.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

Bio-Optronics, Inc., CRF Health, Datatrak International, Inc., Eclinical Solutions, LLC., ERT Clinical, Maxisit Inc., Medidata Solutions, Inc., Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Parexel International Corporations

In 2016, North America dominates the global e clinical solutions market with more than 35% revenue share. The market growth is driven by the presence of large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms in the region. Moreover, there is a significant rise in number of clinical trials in the region due to increasing support from government funds. However, during the forecast period, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at an accelerating rate. Due to less stringent regulations in many Asian countries, the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals companies across the world are outsourcing clinical trials to the developing countries in Asia Pacific.

