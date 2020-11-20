Social Analytics Market Is Booming Worldwide| Adobe, Brandwatch, Crimson Hexagon, Digimind, NetBase Solutions

Social analytics is the process of gathering and analyzing data gathered from social media such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Social analytics is used by marketers to analyze consumer preferences and track the conversation regarding the companies and products. Growing focus towards enhancing the consumer experience and increasing focus towards the market and competitive intelligence are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Adobe Inc., Brandwatch, Crimson Hexagon, Digimind, NetBase Solutions, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Socialbakers, Sprinklr, Synthesio, Talkwalker, Sarl

What is the Dynamics of Social Analytics Market?

Increasing focus of the brands towards knowing the consumer preferences to provide them with tailored solutions, increased user engagement on social media are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. However, the complexities in analytical workflow is the major restraining factor for this market. Increasing cloud adoption trends, increasing volume of data trough social media are creating opportunities for the players operating in the market to gain a broader customer base and generate more revenues.

What is the SCOPE of Social Analytics Market?

The “Global Social Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Social analytics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of social analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, solution application, end-use, and geography. The global Social analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Social analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Social analytics market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global social analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, solution, application, and end-use. Based component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the solutions the market is segmented as social monitoring, text analytics, sentiment analysis, image analysis, and others. On the basis of application the market is divided into sales and marketing management, competitive intelligence, customer experience management, risk management and fraud detection, and others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into retail and E-commerce, BFSI, IT and Telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Social Analytics Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Social analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Social analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Social analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Social analytics market in these regions.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SOCIAL ANALYTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. SOCIAL ANALYTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. SOCIAL ANALYTICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. SOCIAL ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. SOCIAL ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SOLUTIONS

9. SOCIAL ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. SOCIAL ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

11. SOCIAL ANALYTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. SOCIAL ANALYTICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

14. APPENDIX

