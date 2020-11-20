Baby Toiletries Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Baby Toiletries market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Baby Toiletries market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global baby toiletries market size was valued at USD 4.22 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027. Significant increase in the awareness among parents pertaining to babys health and hygiene is one of the key factors driving the market for baby toiletries.

Furthermore, many medical practitioners have been recommending parents for regular usage of personal care products for better skin nourishment of the baby. This has spurred the demand for skin and bathing products and other toiletries as consumers are willing to pay premium prices for these products and toiletries, depending on its quality.

Parents across the globe have become more cautious while choosing baby toiletries. Demand for chemical-free and harmless baby care toiletries has been increasing owing to rising awareness related to various health-related issues, such as fungal and bacterial infection, caused by synthetic baby products and toiletries.

This has encouraged many manufacturers to produce baby care toiletries made from natural ingredients, such as jojoba oil, almond oil, avocado oil, and beeswax. Toiletries that are derived from natural and organic ingredients are rich in nutritional values and they protect the babys skin from all types of skin infections as well as provide necessary nourishment.

Lately, the baby toiletries market has been attracting many manufactures who are constantly trying to provide their products to a large consumer base by offering innovative products and services to consumers at an affordable price. For instance, EVEREDEN, a startup founded in 2018, is engaged in the manufacturing of natural and non-toxic products, such as baby shampoo, massage oil, multi-purpose healing balm, and diaper cream. The company offers its toiletries with prices ranging from USD 21 to 27 dollars, which is comparatively cheaper than luxury brands. Similarly, new companies such as Boep and California Baby have been promoting natural toiletries for babies, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Product Insights: Baby Toiletries Market

Diapers held the largest share of 29.3% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing number of working women across the globe has set the tone for the market. According to the data by the European Union, in 2017, close to 46% of the workforce in the European Unions 28 countries, including France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, and Italy, comprised women. Similarly, as per the data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were close to 75,978,000 women aged 16 and over in the U.S. labor force in 2018. Working women are one of the primary customers of baby toiletries, particularly baby diapers.

Baby skincare products are expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027 on account of the new product launches by companies, including Honest Company, Inc, Cotton Babies, Inc., Danone S.A., and Weleda. Toiletries such as shampoo, body lotion, and skin moisturizers have been widely used by parents to ensure good health and maintain proper hygiene of the baby. For instance, shampoo is mainly used for gently cleaning babys delicate skin and hair without drying. Baby lotions help to moisten and soften their skin and prevent it from irritation and dryness.

Manufacturers are offering comprehensive details of these toiletries regarding the ingredients as well as dermatologist-tested labeling to ensure consumers that their products are gentle enough for an infants skin. Most of these toiletries are formulated from organic materials and are free from paraben, colorant, mineral oil, and are hypoallergenic.

Distribution Channel Insights: Baby Toiletries Market

Hypermarkets emerged as the largest distribution channel and accounted for 40.0% share of the overall revenue in 2019. Key players in the market including Walmart, Target, and SPAR have been increasing their store locations across the lucrative markets, including Germany, U.K. China, India, and the U.S., to expand their customer base. For instance, according to the press released by Target Brands, Inc., the company is set to inaugurate around 25 new stores in the U.S. by the end of 2020. Moreover, these stores are intentionally set-up at the center of the cities and other crowded locations by the owners mainly to draw the attention of the working population, particularly women. These factors are among the key reasons enhancing the sales through these channels.

The e-commerce segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. This channel is preferred by the consumers owing to high convenience, free product delivery, easy payment method, after-sale customer service, and hassle-free return policies offered by this medium. These online retailers offer a wide range of baby toiletries with special pricing and great discounts seasonally offered, which is enhancing the segment growth. In addition, online vendors offer a facility to the parents to decisively rely on the online reviews posted by other consumers before finalizing their product purchasing. The online channel offers a great sales platform to the manufacturers to promote their products worldwide without the need for an actual distributor in a specific region.

Regional Insights: Baby Toiletries Market

North America was the largest regional market for baby toiletries, accounting for a share of 34.6% in 2019. The presence of established manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson Limited in the region has positively impacted the market growth. These companies have been consistently investing in research, innovation, and product development to attract consumers due to an increase in the demand for chemically clean baby care products and toiletries in the region.

For instance, in May 2018, Johnson & Johnson announced its plan to re-launch its baby care product line, including baby shampoo and powder. These toiletries are specially designed to be more in step with millennial mothers, who are cautiously looking for baby care toiletries that free from parabens, phthalates, and artificial fragrances.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for baby toiletries with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027 as a result of changing consumer viewpoint towards baby health and hygiene. Furthermore, improving living standards of consumers in emerging economies, including India and China, have been creating numerous opportunities for the global market.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Baby Toiletries Market

The market for baby toiletries has been characterized by the presence of various regional and multinational companies. Major manufacturers are adopting various market strategies, including the expansion of distribution channels, merger & acquisition, and introduction of organic and natural product line, to capture the maximum market share and expand their customer base across the globe.

For instance, in September 2019, Amyris, Inc. announced the launch of a new brand named Pipette, catering to baby personal care products and toiletries. During the launch of this brand, the company introduced seven new products, including shampoo, lotion, oil, wipes, and balm for babies as well as belly butter and oil for both expecting and postpartum mothers. Some of the prominent players in the baby toiletries market include:

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Hengan

Beiersdorf AG

Dabur India Limited

Unilever

Avon Healthcare Limited Company

Himalaya Drug Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global baby toiletries market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Skin Care Products

Diapers

Hair Care Products

Wipes

Bathing Products

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hypermarkets

Chemist and Pharmacy Stores

E-commerce

Others

