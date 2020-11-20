Bamboo Toothbrush Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bamboo Toothbrush market.

The global bamboo toothbrush market size was valued at USD 12.4 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2021 to 2027. Significant increase in the awareness related to limiting the scope of plastic pollution has paved the way for the development of new products including bamboo toothbrush among consumer goods companies. Moreover, some of the research studies have predicted that plastic toothbrush contains toxin chemicals such as BPA, which disrupt the hormones of the human body and cause brain and behavioral disorders. As a result, the toothbrush manufacturing companies are expected to increase spending on innovation related to the production of bamboo product forms.

With a large number of anti-plastic policies and stringent regulations implemented by various countries for the eco-friendly alternatives for plastic goods are expected to increase awareness among consumers over the next few years. Plastic toothbrushes produced around the world directly go to landfills and a very small part is recycled, which creates plastic pollution. These factors are anticipated to promote the application of bamboo toothbrush as alternatives among the buyers over the next few years.

Government regulations are encouraging consumers to switch to decomposable bamboo toothbrushes and prompting the manufactures to develop environment-friendly products. According to some reports, around one billion plastic toothbrushes are used and trashed every year in the U.S. These factors are propelling the demand for biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes among consumers.

According to the data provided in the report ˜Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, published by the World Health Organization (WHO), half of the world population is suffering from some kind of oral diseases and that tooth decay is the most prevalent problem in the world. In order to cope with these diseases, people around the globe are opting for eco-friendly solutions by adopting bamboo-based toothbrushes.



End-use Insights: Bamboo Toothbrush Market



The adult segment accounted for a market share of more than 75% of the global revenue in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period 2021-2027. With increasing spending on organic, natural, and eco-friendly daily products such as dental care products, bamboo toothbrushes are also gaining popularity among adults.

The market revenue from kids as end-users is expected to foresee a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027 on account of new bamboo based product launches by companies including The Humble Co., and Bamboo Brush Co. with extra soft bristles designed for kids. The manufacturers of these bamboo products use castor bean oil for making soft bristles so that they can perfectly go with the kids teeth.

Distribution Channel Insights: Bamboo Toothbrush Market

The online segment is preferred by consumers owing to high convenience offered by this medium. Customers are buying these bamboo-based products through online portals with a wide range of products available, special pricing, and great discounts offered by e-retailers. These online sales channels offer a great sales platform to the manufacturers to promote their products worldwide without needing an actual distributor in a specific region. Major e-commerce players including Amazon, Alibaba, and Flipkart are offering wide range of products across the globe.

Offline sales channel was the largest distribution channel accounting for over 60% of the bamboo toothbrush market share in 2019 owing to increasing number of stores across the globe. Key players in the market including Walmart, Aldi, Target, and SPAR are increasing the number of their store locations across countries such as Germany, the U.K., China, India, and the U.S., to gain maximum customer penetration.

For instance, according to the press released by Target Brands, Inc., the company is set to inaugurate around 25 new stores in the U.S. by the end of 2020. In addition, the company is also planning to add seven more stores in the U.S. by 2021. These rising number of offline stores is expected to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Bamboo Toothbrush Market

North America was the largest market for the bamboo toothbrush, accounting for a share of over 40% in 2019 owing to increasing adoption of biodegradable and eco-friendly dental care products. Major manufacturers including Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Humble Co., Bamboo Brush Co., Brush with Bamboo, Simply Bamboo, and Environmental Toothbrush are launching new products in order to gain maximum customer penetration across the globe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market, with a CAGR of 09.0% from 2020 to 2027 as a result of increasing awareness toward health and hygiene in developed economies including South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. Major companies are launching new products in order to attract the customers and cater to the increasing demand for bamboo toothbrush.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Bamboo Toothbrush Market

The market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of large number of players and new entrants but major market share is held by some of the prominent players. The market is evolving significantly as consumers are moving toward more biodegradable and natural products instead of harmful plastic ones.

Major manufacturers are adopting various market strategies including new product innovation, merger and acquisition, and expansion of distribution channels to capture the maximum market share and increase customer penetration across the globe. For instance, in October 2019, Colgate-Palmolive Company launched bamboo toothbrush in order to curb increasing plastic pollution across the globe. These products are made of 100% bamboo, which is grown sustainably. The handle of the bamboo toothbrush is coated with beeswax to improve durability and minimize water absorption. These initiatives increase product visibility and are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Some of the prominent players in the bamboo toothbrush market include:

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global bamboo toothbrush market report on the basis of end use, distribution channel, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 – 2027)

Adults

Kids

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 – 2027)

Offline

Online

