Biogas Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Biogas market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Biogas Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Biogas market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Biogas Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Biogas Market

The global biogas market size was valued at USD 44.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.37% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The market is driven by increasing greenhouse gas emissions and their destructive impact on the environment. Various governing bodies across the world are investing heavily in the manufacturing of renewable energy sources to curb carbon emissions and to ensure a stable and secure energy supply.

Increasing awareness about the precarious effect of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions into the environment is supposed to help in the growing installation of biomass producing plants around the world. The production of biofuel aids in eliminating the problem of dumpsites and landfills, which is expected to provide an optimistic impact on the demand for biogas.

The production of biogas as fuel is anticipated to eliminate various environmental issues related to waste as all the organic materials are incorporated and its ability to be used as a form of biomass for further production. Specific government initiatives, for instance, Co-generation and Biomass Power Programme mentioned by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy India, are likely to attract noteworthy investment in this market.

The industry integrates substantial prospects for future development as the market is intended to transpire as a substitute for conventional fuels, which includes diesel and petrol. In addition to a renewable source of energy, the presence of carbon is less in biofuel. It emits fewer greenhouse gases, which is expected to generate the demand for biogas as a substitute for conventional fuels.

Increase in demand for biogas across farmers and various industrial and municipalities, a process to achieve the need for the rising request to use biogas as a fuel, which is expected to strengthen the requirement of biogas plants upcoming years. However, the growth of the biogas market is ascribed to mitigate greenhouse gases.

Also, a decrease in the crude oil reserves coupled with disturbances due to crude oil prices is expected to fuel the market growth. Additionally, the growing alertness among the ever-increasing population concerning environmental is projected to have an encouraging influence on the market growth.

Source Insights: Biogas Market

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into agricultural, municipal, and industrial. Growing demand among agricultural, industrial, and municipal for waste treatment techniques is one of the significant factors that is driving the market growth. The implementation of biogas as a source of renewable energy in various developing and developed countries is another factor estimated to support the growth.

The industrial segment is expected to lead the overall global share over the estimated period at a CAGR of 4.07%. Likewise, materials used in biomass are unexplored, which suggests a significant opportunity for the future development of this technology. Agricultural producing countries, such as Indonesia and India, are supposed to integrate with considerable chances for industries development as the execution of biogas manufacture and application of biofuel is projected to provide additional sources of revenue for the farmers across the world. For instance, there are some cogeneration plants that are using agricultural residues like Bagasse in India, Mauritius, Kenya, and Ethiopia are successful.

Application Insights: Biogas Market

By application, the market is categorized into vehicle fuel, heat generation, electricity generation, and others. The electricity generation segment is estimated to lead the complete global share over the estimated period as various countries are moving towards gas-based powerplants from coal-based powerplants due to an increase in carbon emission. Thus, it is expected the demand for gas sourced power plants will drive the market.

Demand for advanced biofuel is supposed to increase in the upcoming years owed to the lower cost of fuel and defiance with strict vehicle emission regulations. The vehicle fuel segment is on second-highest demand as the world id shifting towards the usage of gas as a fuel in the transportation sector, wherein Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is used as a substitute for Compressed Biogas (CBG).

The generation of electricity using biogas is a very efficient method for generating electricity than other sources of renewable sources of energy. Though, it is applicable only if the evolving heat from the power generator can be used ecologically and, economically way.

However, the electricity contribution from nations other than the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development which includes Brazil, India, China, and Russia with China having the highest share of power consumption in these nations. Besides, the location of such plants is expected to influence the market growth adversely, in the future.

An enormous part of plants exists in distant locations, thus making it tough to consume maximum electrical generation in the locations with higher demand. Correspondingly, the renewable source of energy is comparatively uneven and disposed to explosions, for example, methane (CH4) produces a chemically unsteady compound on reaction with oxygen.

Regional Insights: Biogas Market

Europe is projected to appear as a predominant region over the estimated period. Various countries, such as Austria, Denmark, and Germany, have a resilient legal structure for renewable sources of energy. Economic efficiency for the biomass plant is integral for the long-term growth of the industry.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth over the next seven years, owing to the high rate of farming production in the developing economies, which includes India, Indonesia, and Thailand. The region, such as North America, is assumed to grow at a substantial rate over the estimated period owed to increasing adoption of a substitute and renewable source of energy.

The Department Of Energy (DOE) and, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have detailed guidelines that can enhance the usage of biogas, which will also address the goals of U.S. renewable energy. The local government functions on programs and also provides financial incentives to boost investments in biomass systems.

Biogas Market Share Insights: Biogas Market

The key players in the market include

PlanET Biogas Global GmbH

Scandinavian Biogas

Swedish Biogas International

Biofrigas Sweden AB

CH4 Biogas

Ameresco, Inc.

EnviTec Biogas AG

IES BIOGAS srl

Air Liquide

SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt. Ltd.

Wartsila

Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development Co., Ltd.

Biofuel USA Corporation

Quadrogen

Agrinz Technologies GmbH.

The increasing use of biogas as a transportation fuel in the increase in the number of countries, coupled with the biogas based power plants is estimated to fuel the market growth. However, the market progress can be blocked due to high set up costs and primary investment.

In April 2016, EnviTec Service signed an agreement with Energielenker GmbH to partner in its proprietary solutions for renewable and decentralized energy supplies, and power generating plants active throughout Germany.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country, levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this report, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global biogas market report on the basis of source, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Municipal

Industrial

Agricultural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Vehicle Fuel

Electricity

Heat

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Biogas in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Biogas Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580