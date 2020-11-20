Biological Data Visualization Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Biological Data Visualization market.

The global biological data visualization market size was estimated at USD 630.8 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2021 to 2027.. The biological data visualization field is rapidly evolving. Image-processing integrated with artificial intelligence-based pattern recognition, programming language, and new libraries for visual analytics have witnessed remarkable advances in recent years. Moreover, the advent of virtual reality environment is expected to revolutionize the market growth as it allows the integration of biological data in virtual worlds.

Rapid development in the field of big data coupled with large size and complexity of biological data has resulted in increased utilization of visualization tools globally. Moreover, increasing demand for decisions to be made in a lesser time requires advanced analytical tools. These tools assist in deriving substantial data from larger chunks of unorganized data in a short period of time. These factors are anticipated to drive the adoption rate of visualizing tools over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The interpretation of relationships between biological networks and molecules has become a major bottleneck in systems biology. In order to combat this issue, several conferences are hosted to showcase the importance of visualizations in systems biology, which increases the adoption of these tools among the researchers. The Visualizing Biological Data workshop, held in Germany in 2019, represented that data visualization can potentially drive advancements in molecular and systems biology.

The broadening horizon of artificial intelligence in big data analysis accelerates the adoption rate of computational visualizing tools in biomedical research. As compared to traditional methods, machine learning-based methods are more reliable, robust, and accurate. Besides, with the emergence of improved computing and storage capabilities, the analysis level for biological data has shifted to a molecular level from sequence-based level, which in turn, benefits the biomedical research.

Recently, biological data mining is increasingly being integrated into biological and medical discovery processes. This has resulted in the generation of large amounts of genomic and proteomic datasets. The tremendous growth in data mining contributed to the employment of visualization tools for the analysis of genomic data, thereby accelerating market growth.

Technique Insights: Biological Data Visualization Market

The sequencing segment is anticipated to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to wide-range applications of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in the analysis of genomics and epigenetics, systems biology, and evolutionary datasets. Besides, the emergence of single-cell RNA sequencing is proven to be a revolutionary technology that provides in-depth insights into cell behavior, thus expanding the sequencing applications.

The declining cost of sequencing and the increase in throughput has rendered RNA-sequencing as an attractive technique for transcriptome profiling, which further contributes to the largest share. Besides, sequence alignments are commonly used data type in phylogenetic analysis and their usage helps in gaining better insights about the molecular mechanisms, which differentiates each species.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technique is expected to register the fastest growth rate owing to constant developments in this field. Furthermore, the tools introduced for imaging of diffusion-weighted MRI information are expected to be utilized for microscopy applications. This is expected to enhance the adoption of MRI in other techniques as well and drive the growth of the biological data visualization market.

Application Insights: Biological Data Visualization Market

The cell and organism imaging application segment accounted for the largest share in the market in terms of revenue generation. The continuous development of big data analytics and data mining is expected to provide real-time data to radiology professionals during the imaging procedures, which, in turn, drives the employment of visualizing software for cell and organism or molecular graphics images.

Constant technical advances in the cryo-electron microscopy have transformed the examination of the cell architecture, viruses, and protein assemblies at molecular resolution. The widespread application of this technique is driven by developments in statistical analysis software, transmission electron microscopes optics, and sensors that allow rapid readouts with the ability to directly detect electrons. These advancements are anticipated to propel the cell imaging segment.

Genomic analysis is expected to grow at a significant pace, registering the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The advent of second and third-generation sequencing technologies has enabled the transcriptome sequencing at a very low cost and within a reasonable timeframe. In addition, the presence of various projects, such as the 1000 Genomes Project and the International HapMap Project, are resulting in large genomic data explosion, thereby driving the segment growth.

Platform Insights: Biological Data Visualization Market

The visualizing tools can run on different operating systems, namely Windows, MAC OS, Linux, and others. Among these, the Windows operating system is estimated to capture a comparatively larger revenue share in 2019. Windows is an extensively used operating system and around 90% of computers and laptops are compatible with Microsoft Windows 10 globally, resulting in a larger share.

Windows is highly compatible with computer accessories, such as monitors, mouse, graphics tablets, printers, keyboards, storage drives, scanners, and microphones. In addition, this operating system is highly compatible with all kinds of software used for data visualization, thus widely adopted by researchers and pharmaceutical companies.

MAC OS is expected to witness lucrative growth through the forecast period owing to a rise in the global sales of the MAC OS over the years. This operating system is easy to control and has a simple design as compared to Windows. This is because Windows has several layers of menu beneath the surface, which is not the case in MAC OS.

End-Use Insights: Biological Data Visualization Market

Academic research is estimated to be the largest end-use segment in 2019 and is expected to further expand during the forecast period. The extensive usage of sequencing and MRI methodologies in biomedical research, on-site bioinformatics courses, and workshops contribute to the estimated share. Ongoing partnerships between research entities and companies for the development of visualization tools and supporting the researchers are resulting in a larger share.

For instance, in October 2019, Plotly and McGill University entered into a partnership for the funding for interns. Plotly is working together with a not-for-profit organization, Mitacs, to provide financial support to interns and also supports the use of Plotlys Dash software for data analysis and visualization. This accelerated the analysis of nervous disorders in researchers.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate due to the expansion of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics. As biological information is being generated at an unprecedented rate, drug developers need rapid analysis tools to gather relevant information for drug discovery and development. Besides, these tools also transform decision-making processes in R&D laboratories in pharmaceutical companies.

Regional Insights: Biological Data Visualization Market

North America accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue generation in 2019. The growth of capital-intensive biotechnology sectors, such as personalized medicine and the development of high-throughput sequencing techniques, contribute to the larger share. High R&D investment in the region positively impacts the advancement of these sectors, accelerating the demand for analysis software to visualize the biological data generated or required for these fields.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for a highly lucrative growth rate due to significant developments initiated by public agencies to reinforce the utilization of big data and data science in this region. The market is driven by the strategic initiatives adopted by regional participants to reinforce their market presence in local and global markets. For instance, in July 2019, a Japan-based company, Olympus Corporation launched scanR 3.1 High-content Screening Station (HCS) that employs artificial intelligence for the analysis of live cells, thus benefitting the companys sales.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Biological Data Visualization Market

The market witnesses immense competition because of the presence of substantial public as well as private companies. Public market players are making significant investments to expand their presence. On the other hand, private firms are involved in the agreement and collaborative models to strengthen their product portfolio and strive in the market.

For instance, in March 2019, Media Cybernetics entered in a partnership with Objective Imaging to implement support for peripheral hardware for its visualization software, Image-Pro. The Hardware Automation Module possesses automated hardware control capabilities, which addresses the users demand for application and budget. Some of the prominent players in the biological data visualization market include:

Key companies Profiled: Biological Data Visualization Market Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN

Becton-Dickinson and Company

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

3M

Carl Zeiss AG

Oxford Instruments

Olympus Corporation

GE Healthcare

Clarivate Analytics

arivis AG

Scientific Volume Imaging B.V.

Media Cybernetics, Inc.

Molecular Devices, LLC

Danaher

