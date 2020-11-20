Bleaching Clay Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bleaching Clay market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Bleaching Clay Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Bleaching Clay market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Bleaching Clay Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Bleaching Clay Market

The global bleaching clay market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing use of biofuel as a sustainable energy resource and growing consumption of vegetable oils are expected to drive the market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Bleaching earth is a type of clay, which is rich in minerals. It is mined in countries, such as U.S., U.K., and India. It is processed after sourcing from the earth surface and is then used for refining due to its filtering, bleaching, and absorbing properties. The product is primarily manufactured from several raw materials including bentonite, fullers earth, kaolin, and sulfuric acid among others.

The key manufacturers cautiously procure raw clay and monitor it through several quality procedures and control checks. At production facilities, manufacturers use advanced state of the art machinery and technology to manufacture and monitor high-quality bleaching clay. Clay rich in bentonite is preferred for manufacturing acid-activated bleaching earth.

Apart from this, montmorillonite and attapulgite clays are also preferred owing to their high bleaching power. The activation process is undertaken to improve the bleaching and decolorization properties of the clay. Acid activation is undertaken by using sulfuric acid or hydrogen chloride to eliminate calcium and alkali present in it.

The market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of companies coupled with high demand from various applications. Key companies are concentrating on bulk production by using advanced technology and adopting new strategic initiatives, such as long-term agreements and mergers, to strengthen their base and generate more revenue.

Product Insights: Bleaching Clay Market

The natural bleaching earth is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027. It includes various mineral clays, such as attapulgite, bentonite, and sepiolite. It is primarily used for removing multiple contaminants, including soluble components of organic & chemical compounds. The selection depends on the quality and type of feedstock, as well as the refining process.

The product is widely used across several industries, such as biofuel, mineral oils & lubricants, paints, varnishes & soaps, and wastewater treatment industries. Growing demand for refined & processed products from the above mentioned industries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The activated bleaching earth is produced by acidification of bentonite clay with sulfuric or hydrochloric acids. The bleaching power depends on the activation procedure (acid concentration, temperature, pressure, and time). The product is used to decolorize and refine edible and non-edible oils. Rising consumption of edible oils & fats, along with increased demand for mineral oil, is driving the growth of this segment.

Application Insights: Bleaching Clay Market

The refining of vegetable oils and fats segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2027. Vegetable oils, including soybean, palm, rapeseed, and soybean edible lard, and beef tallow, when extracted, contain impurities, which need to be removed to achieve high quality products. Bleaching earth is used in the refining process for edible oils & fats to remove contaminants that may affect the taste as well as the appearance of these oils. In addition, it plays an essential role in reducing the level of phosphatides, pigments, trace metals, residual soaps, and oxidation products.

One of the significant factors contributing to the high consumption of vegetable oil is the increased demand from the food industry. It is used as an ingredient in margarine formulation as well as in non-dairy creamers and ice cream preparations. Moreover, several cosmetic formulations include vegetable oil as it functions as a skin and hair conditioning agent. Thus, rising demand for vegetable oil from several application industries, including cosmetics, food processing, and biofuel generation, is expected to increase the segment growth.

Lubricant refining is gaining popularity in the waste oil regeneration process. Waste lubricant oil contains several contaminants, such as chlorinated hydrocarbon, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon, and heavy metals, which are considered to be hazardous wastes that can have an adverse effect on the environment. To remove these contaminants, the adsorption process is carried out by using bleaching earth as a natural adsorbent.

Regional Insights: Bleaching Clay Market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the largest market share expanding at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027. The growth in the region can be attributed to the rising consumption of vegetable oils. Moreover, increasing crop acreage yields in countries, such as Malaysia and Indonesia, is driving vegetable oil production in this region, which has led to the augmented product demand for purification and refining purposes.

North America is projected to be the second-largest regional market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for processed edible as well as industrial oils. Large-scale production of raw material, bentonite, coupled with a strong presence of well-established domestic as well as international market players, such as Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Clariant, in the region is also expected to foster the market growth over the forecast period.

The region is one of the major producers and exporters of crude as well as refined edible oils. Production of refined edible oil involves the use of bleaching earth for the removal of contaminants and other components. Thus, increased production of refined oils is further expected to fuel the demand for bleaching earth products, thereby propelling the growth of the regional market over the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Bleaching Clay Market

The market is highly competitive and may witness an increase in mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances over the next seven years. These companies have a strong product portfolio and are engaged in several research & development activities. Furthermore, most of the key players are focusing on in-house bleaching clay production. Some of the prominent players in the global bleaching clay market include:

Key companies Profiled: Bleaching Clay Market Report

Taiko Group of Companies

Clariant AG

Ashapura Perfoclay Ltd. (APL)

Oil Dri Corporation of America

Korvi Activated Earth

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2027. Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global bleaching clay market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Natural

Activated

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Refining of Vegetable Oils & Fats

Refining of Mineral Oils & Lubricants

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Bleaching Clay in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Bleaching Clay Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580