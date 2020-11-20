DATS Market Current Applications and Future Possibilities Till 2025 – IBM, Micro Focus, Synopsys, Veracode, Whitehat Security, Accenture, Pradeo

Global DATS Market valued approximately USD 728 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.8% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Major drivers of the dynamic application security testing market include the increasing degree of business risks due to application vulnerabilities, stringent government regulations, increasing sophistication level of cyber-attacks, and growing adoption of third-party applications.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00017255

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are IBM, Micro Focus, Synopsys, Veracode, Whitehat Security, Accenture, Pradeo, Rapid7, Tieto, Trustwaven Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/BRC00017255

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Solution

Service

By Application

Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

By Vertical

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00017255

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.