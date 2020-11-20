Payment Gateway Market is expected to reach US$ 1708.1 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 19.3%

Payment Gateway is a merchant service provided by an e-commerce application service provider that authorizes e-business, online retailers, brick and click, or traditional brick and mortar credit cards or direct payment transactions. [1] Payment gateways may be provided to customers by banks, but may also be provided by specialized financial service providers as a separate service, such as a payment service provider.

India Payment Gateway market is expected to grow from US$ 446.9 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1,708.1Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 19.3% between 2020 and 2027.

Payment gateways facilitate payment transactions by transferring information between payment portals (websites, mobile phones, interactive voice response services, etc.) and front-end processors or acquiring banks.

EUROPE IMMUNOHISTOCHEMISTRY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type · Hosted · Non-hosted

By End-user Vertical

Travel

Retail

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Other End-user Verticals

Company Profiles

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Amazon Pay (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Stripe, Inc.

Skrill Limited

PayU Group

