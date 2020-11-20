TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Sugar Beet Market

The global sugar beet market is displays a highly competitive market owing to the presence of numerous players striving to gain an edge in the market, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). The competition in the market is majorly driven by new product innovations and advancements. Some of the key players in the market comprise Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative, Amalgamated Sugar Company, Michigan Sugar Company, British Sugar Plc., and Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd. These players are perceived to retain a stronghold in the market owing to growing efforts in the direction of product diversification. Additionally, strategic mergers and acquisitions coupled with the development of new production methods will aid them in retaining their position in the global sugar beet market.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35561

As per expert analysts, the global sugar beet market is expected to burgeon at 6.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2026. The market is expected to witness an increment of US$50.42.1 mn by the end of this period.

In terms of end use industry, the global sugar beet market is classified as transportation fuel, beet processing industry, and other end use industries. The market is expected to generate the highest revenue from the beet processing industry. This is owing to a rise in production of sugar from sugar beet.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-demand-from-end-use-industries-to-drive-growth-of-metal-fabrication-market-to-valuation-worth-us23-05-bn-by-2027-tmr-301076688.html

Geographically, the sugar beet market can be bifurcated into APEJ, Europe, North America, Latin America, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is expected to lead the market owing to high demand for a variety of sugars leading to a surge in production. Additionally, favorable climate for sugar production will boost the market’s growth in this region.

Buy Now :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=35561<ype=S

Surging Demand for Sugar Beet By-Products to Spur Growth

Sugar beet is rich in nutrients and is increasingly used in low-calorie diet. Additionally, it is an apt alternative to sugarcane. These factors have led to a tremendous rise in the production, thereby propelling the global sugar beet market. Moreover, sugar beet by-products such as dried molasses, bagasse, pressmud, and beet pulp find several industrial applications. They are used as de-icing agents on roads and also as feed for livestock. These factors have highly contributed to the growth of sugar beet market. Additionally, extensive use of sugar beet by-products in pharmaceuticals and alcohol production has expedited the market’s growth. Along with this, a rising population and a high disposable income in the emerging economies is expected to bolster the sugar beet market’s growth during the forecast period. Increasing applications of sugar beet in manufacturing bakery products, confectionary, and beverages have also bolstered the market’s expansion. End Product Direct use

Raw sugar

Refined sugar

Brown sugar

Other end products End Use Industry Beet processing industry

Transportation fuel

Other end use industry

About Us :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.