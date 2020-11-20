TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Boric Acid Market

Boric Acid Market: High Yield Strength, Chemical, and Scratch Resistance

Boric acid is used in various applications such as flame retardants, ceramics and fiberglass, wood preservatives, nutritional supplements, pest control, and others. Boric acid is used in various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, agricultural, chemical processing, building & construction, and nuclear. Among these, building & construction is estimated to constitute major share of the global boric acid market in the near future.

Wholesale & retail and e-commerce are the two distribution channels for boric acid. The wholesale & retail segment accounted for substantial share of the global market in 2018. However, rise in trend of online shopping along with discounts and shorter lead time offered by distributors is anticipated to propel the e-commerce segment in the near future.

Key Drivers of Boric Acid market

Increase in demand for boric acid in ceramics and fiberglass, wood preservatives, nutritional supplements, and pest control applications is driving the global boric acid market

Boric acid is employed as an insecticide and fungicide to treat boron deficiencies in rice and wheat plants. It is predominantly used as preserving agent for timber goods against fungal and insect attack. Boric acid is also used as nutritional supplement and fortifying agent in processed food.

Rise in demand for boric acid in glass formulations to reduce melting temperatures, increase thermal resistance and mechanical strength, and enhance aqueous and chemical durability is estimated to significantly boost the global boric acid market during the forecast period.

Rise in Demand from Ceramic Composite and from Oil & Gas to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Boric acid is necessary in the manufacture of optical lenses, electronic glass, and glass-ceramic composites. Boric oxide is employed in the production of ceramics, as they enhance yield strength and improve scratch and chemical resistance of ceramic wares such as wall and floor tiles, tableware, porcelain, and enameled appliances.

Boric acid is employed as a binder in steel-smelting furnaces for manufacturing magnesia-based refractory bricks and as stabilizer for dolomite refractory bricks. These factors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of boric acid.

Increase in demand for boric acid as viscosity and pH modifier in the oil & gas industry is likely to provide lucrative opportunities to boric acid manufacturers

Restricted Usage in Personal Care Applications Likely to Restrain Market

Usage of boric acid is restricted in personal care applications. It is classified as a carcinogen under European regulations. This is anticipated to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Key Players in Market:

Key players have been focusing on increasing sales by distributing their products through effective distribution channels such as retail/wholesale stores and e-commerce websites.

Key players operating in the global Boric Acid market include:

3M Company

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Eti Maden

Gujarat Boron Derivatives

Minera Santa Rita S.R.L.

Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd.

QUIBORAX S.A.

Russian Bor Concern OJSC

TOMIYAMA PURE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, LTD.

U.S. Borax.

Minera Santa Rita (MSR)

Indo Borax & Chemicals Limited

AMERICAN BORATE COMPANY

Global Boric Acid Market: Research Scope

Global Boric Acid Market, by Purity

<99%

≥99%

Global Boric Acid Market, by Application

Flame Retardants

Ceramics And Fiberglass

Wood Preservatives

Nutritional Supplements

Pest Control

Others

