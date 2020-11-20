Thermal Scanners Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis during 2020-2027

Increasing Demand for Thermal Scanners for Elevated Body Temperature Detection during COVID-19 Pandemic to Accelerate Market Growth at 8.9% CAGR During 2020–2027

According to our latest market study on “Thermal Scanners Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis and Forecast –by Type (Handheld and Fixed); Wavelength (Short-Wave Infrared, Mid-Wave Infrared, and Longwave Infrared); End-Use (Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Oil and Gas, and Others), and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 3,925.11 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7,625.69 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

Thermal scanners detect body heat radiation—usually from the forehead—then estimate core body temperature. These cameras are a potent tool often used by firefighters to track smoldering embers as well as by police to search for suspects who are out of sight. The global thermal scanners market has been segmented into five major regions— North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2019; the boom in the market in this region is attributed to the increasing number of government regulations favoring use of thermal scanners. Europe holds huge potential for the growth of the thermal scanners market players during the forecast period. It is characterized by the presence of well-developed countries such as Germany, the UK, and France, which are leading adopters of advanced thermal scanners equipped with AI.

With many countries undergoing the COVID-19 unlock stages, multiple measures are being employed by companies to ensure the safety of their employees and partners. They are adopting handheld thermal scanners, compelling the use of masks and sanitizers, and so on. To ensure safety, it has now become commonplace to use a handheld thermal scanning device at the entry points of offices, restaurants, and hospitals, as well as at any public place. However, these thermal scanners, which were initially designed for industrial use to test the temperature of large machines, cannot accurately detect proper temperatures unless they are recalibrated for mediation. BlueSemi R&D Pvt Ltd., a deep-tech startup based in Hyderabad, India, has developed the world’s first contactless, wireless thermal scanning device that accurately measures the exact temperature of individuals and records data without the need of any manual intervention. Designed for medical use, the thermal sensor and imager of BlueSemi (also known as Neem), is capable of quickly detecting, recording, and transmitting the temperature data without requiring any physical contact with operators.

FLIR Systems, Inc.; AMETEK Inc.; Robert Bosch GmbH; 3M; and Leonardo are among the key players profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Thermal Scanners Market

North America is one of the most important regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies owing to the existence of favorable government policies to boost innovation and presence of huge industrial base. Hence, any discontinuation in the growth of industries is expected to limit the economic growth of the region. Presently, the US is the world’s worst affected country due to COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 3.8 million confirmed cases and more than 141,000 deaths as of July 23, 2020.

With the companies planning to reopen their offices with minimal permitted capacity, the need for thermal technologies for checking body temperature is also likely to grow in the next couple of months. For example, FLIR Systems has deployed their EST screening systems featuring its A700 thermal imaging camera. This system would be used to screen the visitors for higher-than-expected skin temperatures and guard them against spread of COVID-19. The adoption of Honeywell’s ThermoRebellion temperature monitoring solution at airports, factories, stadiums, and distribution centers is also gaining high momentum, after these places resumed operations. Temporary shutdown has limited the use of thermal scanners in North America during the first quarter.

The report segments the global thermal scanners market as follows:

By Type

Handheld

Fixed

By Wavelength

Short-Wave Infrared

Mid-Wave Infrared

Longwave Infrared

By End-Use

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



