Linoleic Acid Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports, on an average, the current consumption of linoleic acid by adult men is 16 gram per day and by adult women is 12.6 gram per day in the U.S.

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Global Linoleic Acid Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global linoleic acid market in terms of market segmentation by grade, by end use industry and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

In the recent scenario, consumers are focusing on improving their lifestyle by including yoga, gym and healthy diet. On account of concern for health in consumers and increasing awareness among the consumers will boost the linoleic acid market growth. Rising obesity incidents in various regions, long working hours and high consumption of packaged foods has led to rise in the consumption of supplements which in turn, is anticipated to favor the market growth. The attractive nutritional value of the supplements tends to promote the consumption of supplements for weight loss and improvement in the overall health. On account of these factors, the market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 9.5% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Adoption of organic ingredients over synthetic chemicals in cosmetics by the consumers with availability of premium natural skincare products is projected to contribute to the expansion of the linoleic acid market by reaching the estimated valuation of USD 5.4 Billion by 2027 from USD 3.7 Billion in 2018.

Asia Pacific is likely to have leading shares during the forecast period owing to increasing applications in protective coatings for color retention and fast drying coating production. Europe is anticipated to have significant growth attributed to product inventions related to natural cosmetic ingredients which are demanded by the consumers, ultimately, boosting the market demand. Latin America region is estimated to experience escalation in its demand for linoleic acid on account of its utilization in dairy and home care products and increasing awareness about health benefits.

Expanding Awareness among People related to Health and Ecological Concerns

People across the globe are getting more aware and conscious for health and are taking various measures to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the impact of bio-based materials for the use in paints and coatings and for adhesives on account of ecological concerns from petrochemical products is developing rapidly. These factors are expected to intensify the growth of the market.

The commercial production is dependent on raw material price fluctuations. Sourcing of these raw materials, risk associated with sourcing and transportation due to seasonality may restrain the growth of linoleic acid market during the forecasted period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global linoleic acid market which includes company profiling of Eastman Chemicals, Synerzine, Lluch Essence SL, Merck & Millipore, Sisco Research Laboratories, BASF SE, Avantor, Cayman Chemicals, SA Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global linoleic acid market that will help industry consultants, manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

