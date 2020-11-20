COVID-19 Opportunities and Industry Revenue Analysis of High Purity Nitrogen Gas Market

High Purity Nitrogen Gas Market: Highlights

High purity grades of nitrogen comprise greater than 99.99% of nitrogen. The common high purity grades include research purity and ultra-high purity. All high purity grades can also be considered zero grades, as they meet the specification of having less than 0.5 parts per million of total hydrocarbons required for zero grade nitrogen. Besides hydrocarbons, nitrogen contains other impurities such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and water. None of the high purity grades contain oxygen greater than 0.5 parts per million, carbon dioxide or carbon monoxide greater than one part per million, or water greater than three parts per million.

High purity grades of nitrogen are used in a wide range of applications including food & beverages, aerospace, automotive, laboratories, metal production, electronics, and medical & health care

Key Drivers of High Purity Nitrogen Gas Market

High purity nitrogen is employed significantly during the manufacture of electronics for maintaining an inert, dry, and clean atmosphere. The manufacturing process of electronics needs to adhere to a particular environment, structure, timing, and temperatures. High purity nitrogen helps in creating controlled atmosphere essential for these applications. Therefore, increase in usage of high purity nitrogen gas in electronics application is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Onsite high purity nitrogen generators have been gaining momentum among end-use industries such as oil & gas and food & beverages, as these offer benefits such as cost-savings, convenience, and safety over traditional supplies. These generators are designed for continuous, safe, and regulated supply of high purity nitrogen. They enhance sustainability, profitability, and reliability of end-users. Demand for high purity nitrogen generators has been rising. This is estimated to drive the demand for high purity nitrogen gas, thereby augmenting the high purity nitrogen gas market during the forecast period.

High Purity Nitrogen Gas Market: Application Segment

Based on application, the global high purity nitrogen gas market can be segmented into food & beverages, aerospace, automotive, laboratories, metal production, electronics, medical & health care, and others

The food & beverages segment is projected to account for major share of the global high purity nitrogen gas market during the forecast period

Expanding at a healthy growth rate, aerospace, automotive, laboratories, metal production, medical & health care, and electronics segments are expected to create significant incremental opportunities during the forecast period.

The others segment is expected to expand at a moderate to high pace in the near future

North America to be Key Region of Global High Purity Nitrogen Gas Market

In terms of region, the global high purity nitrogen gas market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In North America, the U.S. aims to promote investments in its end-use industries. This is expected to boost the high purity nitrogen gas market in the country.

In terms of demand, North America held major share of the market in 2018. It was followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America is a highly promising region of the market. This trend is projected to continue in the near future. Constant rise in production of high purity nitrogen gas in the region and growth in export of the gas are driving the demand for high purity nitrogen gas in North America. Global manufacturers of high purity nitrogen gas are targeting North America, as it is the strongest regional market.

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. End-use industries in Mexico have been expanding steadily. The UAE also offers significant potential for the market. This is projected to drive the demand for high purity nitrogen gas in Latin America and Middle East & Africa, respectively, during the forecast period.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

