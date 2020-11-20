Bioinformatics Market Company Profiles, Market Segments Landscape and Demand by Forecast To 2025

The New Report “Bioinformatics Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global bioinformatics market generated $6,389.00 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $18,233.00 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2025

Bioinformatics is the combination of information technology, statistics, molecular biology, and algorithms to analyze the data obtained from various experiments. It includes collecting biological data, preparation of a computational model, solving computational modeling problems, and evaluation of computational algorithm. Bioinformatics uses computation to extract knowledge from biological data, which can be used in drug discovery and developments.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

– Agilent Technologies, Inc., – Geneva Bioinformatics (Genebio), – Dassault Systems, – Eurofins Scientific, – Illumina Inc., – Bruker Daltonics Inc., – Biomax Informatics AG, – Perkinelmer Inc., – Qiagen N.V., – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

What is the Market Scope?

The global bioinformatics market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to rise in need for integrated data and increase in applications of proteomics & genomics. In addition, drug discovery & development is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled personnel and common data formats is projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, increase in need for integrated solutions & systems is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global bioinformatics market is segmented based on technology & services, application, sector, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into knowledge management tools, bioinformatics platforms, and bioinformatics services. Based on application, it is classified into metabolomics, molecular phylogenetics, transcriptomics, proteomics, chemoinformatics, genomics, and others. Depending on sector, it is segregated into medical bioinformatics, animal bioinformatics, agriculture bioinformatics, academics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Bioinformatics Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Bioinformatics market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

