North America SMC BMC Market is expected to reach US$ 1354.93 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 6.9%

Sheet molding compound (SMC) or sheet molding composites are ready-to-mold materials for glass fiber reinforced polyester materials used primarily in compression molding. SMC’s long fibers give it better strength properties than standard bulk molding compound (BMC) products.

The North American SMC BMC market was valued at US$ 745.89 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,354.93 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) is a high strength composite material that mainly contains thermosets, fillers, and fiber reinforcements. Thermosets are usually based on unsaturated polyesters, vinyl esters, phenols, or modified vinyl urethanes.

Bulk Molding Compounds (BMCs), Bulk Molding Composites, or Dough Molding Compounds (DMCs) are ready-to-mold glass fiber reinforced thermoset polymer materials used primarily in compression molding, and injection and transfer molding.

A chemical can be defined in an introductory general chemistry textbook as “any material with a defined chemical composition.” By law, “chemical” may include both pure substances and mixtures of defined compositions or manufacturing processes.

The North America SMC BMC market is growing along with the chemicals and materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then it has spread across the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms of positive cases and confirmed deaths as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The US has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to Canada and Mexico. This is likely to impact the chemical and materials industry in the region as, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply chain is likely to get affected. Additionally, the overall manufacturing processes, research, and development activities will also positively impact market growth.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the chemicals and materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for immunochemistry assays in the market.

SMC BMC – MARKET SEGMENTATION

SMC BMC Market – By Resin Type

Polyester

Other Resin types

SMC BMC Market – By Fiber Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

SMC BMC Market – By End-Use Industry

Automotive and Transportation

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Other End-Use Industries

Company Profiles

ASTAR S.A.

Core Molding Technologies

IDI Composites International

Toray TCAC Holding B.V.

MENZOLIT

PolyntSpA

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

HGGC, LLC.

Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

LORENZ

