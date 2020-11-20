Broadcasting & Cable TV Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Broadcasting & Cable TV market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Broadcasting & Cable TV Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Broadcasting & Cable TV market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global broadcasting & cable TV market size was valued at USD 294.29 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.3% from 2021 to 2027. Rising need amongst service providers to capture greater market share is prompting them to diversify their service offerings by integrating Over-The-Top (OTT) media services to offer bundled packages.

Additionally, TV broadcasters have started developing their own OTT platforms and providing historical content from rich content libraries, which is offering an impetus to the market growth. The option to carefully choose the material according to the users demand and the integration of predictive analytics models by media platforms enable them to offer specially curated content.

Provision of bundled packages, which offer internet connectivity with traditional TV channel subscriptions, is expected to provide significant prospects for the market. Such packages offer new revenue streams for broadcasters as well as enable them to mitigate cord-cutting scenarios.

Furthermore, service providers including AT&T Inc. have started offering internet-specific devices, along with bundled internet and TV broadcast packages, which is promoting the acquisition of new customers owing to the provision of cost-effective and value-added services. Regulation of bundled packages is further impacting the adoption of IPTV positively, which, in turn, is resulting in incremental market growth.

The IPTV segment is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market over the next few years. The segment growth is attributed to high functionality provided by IPTV over traditional cable TV, such as the ability to distribute live or prerecorded shows over pre-existing networks. The opportunity to practice screen sharing owing to its ability to offer the same content as that of the TV on portable devices, such as tablets and mobile phones, is another factor significantly contributing to the revenue streams. Furthermore, government initiatives in developing countries, such as India, regarding the digitization of internet services and broadcasting technology are expected to propel the demand for such services.

Strict government regulations and laws against piracy facilitate the distribution of authentic content, which ensures steady market growth. Broadcasting rights and internet streaming and statutory rights have been put in place, which entitles TV broadcasters to prevent others from rebroadcasting content without following standard protocol. Criteria laid down by federal agencies in countries, such as U.S., Canada, and India, preclude the distribution of content via rogue websites to diminish infringement of content and attract traffic via illegal methods.

The satellite TV segment captured the largest share of 43.22% based on revenue in 2019 owing to a growing trend amongst users towards subscription for bundled packages that offer both pay-TV and OTT services. The provision to offer ultra-high picture quality with relative ease as compared to other transmission systems continues to provide high adoption rates. Additionally, the provision to set up and run satellite transmission in diverse locations to witness broadcast of live events, such as sporting events and live news, is contributing to market growth. Moreover, variance in internet speeds and associated costs limit users access to OTT media delivery platforms, which facilitates the adoption of satellite-based transmission systems amongst individuals.

Growth of the cable TV segment can be attributed to a simpler distribution of 8K and UHD picture quality via existing lines, thus ensuring sustained business practices. Rising adoption of technologies, such as network function virtualization (NFV) and software-defined network (SDN), enables service providers to enhance and deploy service offerings in a more flexible and scalable method. However, despite capturing a significant revenue share in 2019, there has been a gradual decrease in the adoption rate of cable TV due to the general trend amongst individuals to shift from traditional cable TV to media delivery platforms.

The advertising segment lead the market with a share of 76.39% in 2019. This can be attributed to high penetration of cable TV and satellite TV networks in rural households and growing need among marketers to expand their customer base. Ease in securing network inventory and flexible purchase options have further enabled advertisers and agencies to smartly allocate budgets and gain screen time according to their needs and requirements, which has resulted in significant market growth. Additionally, an emerging trend in the adoption of additional screens ensures faster growth of advertisements and offers immediate insights on advertisement performance, which enables advertisers to make necessary modifications to their advertising agendas and strategies.

The subscription segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the years to come. Rising demand amongst TV viewers to experience advertisement-free viewing experience is promoting consumers to subscribe to premium subscriptions offered by media services providers. Rapidly growing adoption trends of IPTV is expected to aid in growth of the subscription segment. Additionally, there has been a surge in demand for unbundled packages, which enable individuals to subscribe for packages according to their requirements, which is aiding the segment growth.

North America lead the market with more than 44.0% share of the overall revenue in 2019. The North American Broadcasters Association (NABA) manages the operation, regulatory, and technical issues to ensure continual business practices for broadcasters. However, rising adoption of OTT media streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, and their ability to offer specially curated content according to the users viewing trends are slowing down adoption rates. Furthermore, growing trend of practicing event-based viewing against buying bundled packages amongst customers owing to cost-effectiveness benefits are further challenging the growth of broadcasting & cable TV market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the years to come. Growing trend of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) in China owing to better customization options is promoting market growth in the region. Availability of low-cost internet plans and surge in the adoption of IPTV are facilitating the steady market growth in this region. Furthermore, presence of a significant number of households in the rural places of India and availability of stable internet connections in such areas continue to offer growth prospects for the market in the region.

Impact of Covid-19

The onset of the global pandemic, Covid-19, has a temporary yet significant impact on the market for broadcasting and cable TV. Lockdowns around the globe have confined people to their homes, thus impacting the social lifestyle of individuals adversely. Rising demand amongst individuals to indulge in experiencing entertainment services, including binge-watching, is offering significant prospects for the market. Furthermore, broadcasters and cable TV operators have started broadcasting old and critically-acclaimed shows to capture greater market share.

Additionally, governments and administrative committees have been leveraging TV as a platform to generate awareness amongst individuals to maintain proper hygiene and practice social distancing. There is a rise in viewership of news channels amongst individuals to gain access to real-time updates on global and local Covid-19 trends, which is offering an impetus to the market growth. Governments in various countries are continuously giving out instructions to citizens on current administrative updates via news channels. The need to access these updates and take necessary and timely measures is further resulting in incremental demand.

Service providers have started collaborating in order to enable the continuation of business units and open new revenue channels. For instance, in October 2019, FOX signed an agreement with Charter Communication, Inc. to distribute the latters full portfolio of news, entertainment, and sports channels for its viewers. Content providers are also coming up with innovative and better content to attract viewers.

There has been an increase in the trend of signing multi-year multi-platform contracts with international sports leagues to ensure continual viewership and consistent target rating points (TRP), which is essential in fueling the market growth. Furthermore, service providers have started offering language-specific packages in certain regions to ensure deeper market penetration. For instance, DISH Network L.L.C. recently added Latino packages to its service offerings to attract Spanish and Portuguese speaking audience present in Latin America. Some of the prominent players in the broadcasting and cable TV market include:

