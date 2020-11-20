Pharmacogenomics Market Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

The New Report “Pharmacogenomics Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global pharmacogenomics market generated $5,312.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $10,265.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.61% from 2018 to 2025. Pharmacogenomics is the field of science that evaluates the genetic makeup of an individual that affects the response to drugs. Pharmacogenomics combines the knowledge of pharmacology and genomics. It deals with the interaction of genetic variation and its influence over the drug response in patients by correlating genetic expression and its variability leading to drug’s efficacy or toxicity.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

– Abbott Laboratories, – Admera Health, – Dynamic DNA Laboratories, – Empire Genomics, LLC, – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., – Illumina, Inc, – OneOme, LLC, – Myriad Genetics Inc, – OPKO Health, Inc (GeneDx.), – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Get sample copy of “Pharmacogenomics Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014186

What is the Market Scope?

There has been a surge in demand for the use of pharmacogenomics as a tool to customize and optimize drug therapy to suit the patients’ genomic profile ensuring maximum efficacy and minimal adverse effects. Pharmacogenomics is a branch which studies the correlation between the genomic profile of the patient and the effects of drug over it. Pharmacogenomics belongs to the field of personalized medicine that promises the development of pharmacogenomics-based diagnostics tests in which drugs and drug combinations are optimized suiting the individual genotype. Pharmacogenomics is a field of science dealing with the identification of single nucleotide polymorphism in the interspecies and the effects it has over the drug diagnosis test that is used to identify the best suited drug, which is expected to not have an adverse effect on the patient and help the drug act effectively on the target. There is an increase in the demand for pharmacogenomics-based drug discovery and diagnostics owing to growth in prevalence of cancer, drug recalls, surge in awareness of pharmacogenomics diagnosis for treatment of cancer, higher number of R&D studies, and rise in adoption of pharmacogenomics in the development of drugs for pain management with better efficacy.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global pharmacogenomics market is segmented based on technology, application, end user, and region. Based on technology, the market is segregated as polymerase chain reaction, microarray, sequencing techniques, mass spectrometry and electrophoresis. Based on application, the pharmacogenomics market is further categorized into cancer, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, neurological diseases and pain management among others. Based on end user, it is segmented as hospitals & clinics, research institutions and academic institutes. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits for Pharmacogenomics Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Pharmacogenomics market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the applications and technologies used globally.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00014186

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pharmacogenomics Market Size

2.2 Pharmacogenomics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Pharmacogenomics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Pharmacogenomics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Pharmacogenomics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Pharmacogenomics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Pharmacogenomics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Pharmacogenomics Revenue by Product

4.3 Pharmacogenomics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Pharmacogenomics Breakdown Data by End User

Buy this Report Now at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00014186

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.