Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Global Trends by Forecast 2021

Internet of things (IoT), comprising components such as devices, network connectivity, electronics system and software, is basically the networking of connected devices or things to transmit the data between them without human intervention. Internet of thing technology, has the potential to revolutionize the traditional paper based healthcare treatment through access of real time patient data and remote patient monitoring. The emergence of this digital healthcare technology, has addressed the impending need for better diagnostics and targeted therapeutic tools. Moreover, it not only provides remote patient monitoring to physicians, but also works as a fitness and wellness tracker for athletes and a dose reminder for patients. Successful implication of IoT in remote monitoring of diabetes & asthma patients, coupled with high penetration of fitness and wellness devices, has created a high demand of Internet of Things in healthcare industry.

Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Google (Alphabet), International Business Machines Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Life Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and St. Jude Medical Inc.

What is the Market Scope?

The world internet of things in healthcare market, is expected to register considerable growth during the forecast period, attributed to technological advancements, rising incidence rates of chronic diseases, growing demand for cost-effective treatment and disease management, better accessibility of high speed internet, implementation of favorable government regulatory policies and collaboration of top IT companies with healthcare majors. Furthermore, availability of customer friendly devices, increasing need for stringent regulations and decreasing rate of sensor technology are also expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, factors such as high costs associated with IoT infrastructure development, data privacy and security issues, lack of awareness among public in developing regions and limited technical knowledge are likely to impede the market growth. Various factors such as improvement in healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, government initiatives to support IoT platform, high R&D spending, are expected to boost the growth of the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The world internet of things in healthcare market was evaluated at $60.4 billion in 2014, and is estimated to garner $136.8 billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period. The report segments the Iot healthcare market on the basis of component, application, end-user and geography. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into devices, system and software and services. The devices segment is further sub-segmented into implantable sensor devices, wearable sensor devices and other sensor devices. System and software segment is further categorized into network layer, database layer and analytics layer. Whereas, services segment covers architecture, consulting and application development services. According to the application, the market is segmented into patient monitoring, clinical operation and workflow optimization, clinical imaging, fitness & wellness measurement and drug development. Based on end-user, market is segmented into healthcare providers, patients, healthcare payers, research laboratories of pharma and biotech companies and government authority. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments are included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the applications and technologies used globally.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Size

2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Sales by Product

4.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Revenue by Product

4.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Breakdown Data by End User

