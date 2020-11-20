Pathological Examination Market Business Overview: Opportunities, Key Players, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The New Report “Pathological Examination Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global pathological examination market is expected to reach $438 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2019 to 2025, in terms of value. In terms of number of tests, the global pathological examination market is expected to reach 65 billion units by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.0%.

Different types of pathological examinations are available in the market. These are used for diagnosis and treatment of a variety of diseases, and hence play an important role in improving public health. This field has been evolving with technological advancements in digital pathology.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc., – Sonic Healthcare Limited, – Spectra Laboratories, – Diagnostic Pathology Services, Inc., – Q2 Solutions, – Histo-Scientific Research Laboratories

What is the Market Scope?

The global pathological examination market is segmented based on type, application, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into digital pathology and traditional pathology. By application, it is divided into digestive organs and other applications. The market is analyzed across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and rest of the world.

What is the Market Segmentation?

Major factors that drive the market growth include increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and high focus on early diagnosis of diseases. However, shortage of pathologists is expected to restrict the growth of the global pathological examination market. Moreover, use of digital pathology in the diagnosis of the diseases is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key market players.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Pathological Examination market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the applications and technologies used globally.

