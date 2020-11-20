Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market Insights, New Project Investment, Potential Growth Scope and Forecast 2025

The New Report “Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The laboratory equipment and disposables market accounted for $24,286 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $37,872 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Laboratory is a setting that is equipped to perform scientific experiments, carry out research, and execute analyses of different scientific materials. To perform these activities, the laboratories use equipment and disposables such as incubators, laminar flow hood, micro manipulation systems, centrifuges, lab air filtration system, scopes, sonicators & homogenizers, autoclaves & sterilizers, spectrophotometers & microarray equipment, and other equipment. The disposables required during clinical testing include pipettes, tips, tubes, cuvettes, dishes, gloves, masks, cell imaging consumables, and cell culture consumables. These are used to perform different tests such as analysis of urine, blood, body tissues, and other body fluids. These are also employed in microbiological and pathological testing.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

– Agilent Technologies, Inc., – Bio-Rad Laboratories, – Bruker Corp, – Danaher Corp, – Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, – PerkinElmer Inc., – Sartorius AG, – Shimadzu Corporation, – Thermofisher Scientific Inc., – Waters Corp- Siemens AG, – Cardinal health, Inc., – Becton, Dickinson and Company, – Vitlab GmbH

What is the Market Scope?

The major factors such as technological advancements in the field of laboratory equipment, increase in number of clinical diagnostic procedures, and rise in private & public healthcare investments globally drive the market growth. In addition, favorable insurance policies related to laboratory equipment further supplement the market growth. Furthermore, increase in research related to life science and biotechnology boosts the growth of the laboratory equipment and disposables market. However, high cost of technologically advanced laboratory equipment and dearth of clinical laboratories in some nations hamper the market growth. Moreover, growth in adoption of clinical diagnostic testing and high market potential in emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

What is the Market Segmentation?

This report segments the laboratory equipment and disposables market on the basis of type and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on type, the market is divided into equipment and disposables. Equipment is further divided into incubators, laminar flow hood, micro manipulation systems, centrifuges, lab air filtration system, scopes, sonicators & homogenizers, autoclaves & sterilizers, spectrophotometers & microarray equipment, and other equipment. Similarly, disposables segment is further classified into pipettes, tips, tubes, cuvettes, dishes, gloves, masks, cell imaging consumables, and cell culture consumables.

Key Benefits for Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Laboratory Equipment and Disposables market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the applications and technologies used globally.

