Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Global Key Vendors Analysis with Study of Production Types, Consumption, Export and Import till 2026

The global cardiac biomarker market generated $7,638 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $18,232 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.4%. Cardiac biomarkers are protein-based traceable substances used as an indicator of biologic state as well as for diagnostic and prognostic purposes associated with heart. The prevention of cardiac diseases by monitoring heart conditions via cardiac biomarker testing is the profound approach for obtaining rapid results for immediate diagnosing and treatment. Cardiac biomarkers are used as risk stratification for various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which include myocardial infraction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome (ACS), and others. The cardiac biomarkers that are widely used as an integrated diagnostic approach for CVDs include CK-MB, troponin I and T, myoglobin, BNPs, IMA, and others. The global cardiac biomarkers testing market has witnessed a greater demand over the past five to six years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

– Roche Diagnostics, – Abbott Laboratories, – Siemens Healthcare, – Becton, Dickinson and Company, – Bio-Rad Laboratories, – BioMerieux, – PerkinElmer Inc., – Tosoh Corporation, – Danaher Corporation, – Thermo Fisher Scientific

What is the Market Scope?

The ability of cardiac markers for accurate and rapid prediction of heart failure after the onset of chest pain acts as a key factor that boosts the growth of the global cardiac market. In addition, promising features such as high accuracy, quick outcomes, and economic pricing of cardiac point of care (POC) testing drive the market growth. To keep the momentum of cardiac marker tests, key manufacturers offer customized solutions, thus propelling the growth of the market. The commercial application of multi-menu options for cardiac testing using different combinations of cardiac biomarkers and target-oriented solutions serves as the key opportunity for market expansion. However, limited specificity in some cases and side effects such as skeletal muscle injury restrain the growth of the cardiac biomarkers testing market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global cardiac biomarker market is segmented based on type, application, location of testing, and region. By type, the market is fragmented into myocardial muscle creatine kinase (CK-MB), troponins (T and I), myoglobin, brain natriuretic peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP, ischemia modified albumin (IMA), and others. Depending on application, it is categorized into myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, atherosclerosis, and others. By location of testing, it is bifurcated into point of care testing and laboratory testing. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the applications and technologies used globally.

