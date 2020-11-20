Dishwasher Tablet Market Status and Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2030

Dishwasher tablets are a highly popular category of dishwasher detergent. Dishwasher tablets account for nearly one third of the dishwasher detergent market, followed by liquid/gel and powders.

Dishwasher tablets are considered to be more efficient and safer than their substitutes as they come with precise dosage requirement per wash and are pre-equipped with rinse aids and other additives, which facilitate enhanced quality of cleaning by dishwashers

Dishwashing tablets are also capable of combining tasks such as pre-wash and de-greasing, which subsequently results in less time consumption in terms of soaking and scrubbing the dishes. Dishwasher tablets are even available that aim to clean the dishwasher as well.

Rise in consumer preference for dishwasher tablets is predominantly due to their convenience, hygiene considerations, and energy-saving characteristics.

Dishwasher tablets are generally in the form of small bricks of concentrated powder, making it convenient for end-users

Rising adoption of dishwasher tablets by restaurants and hotels driving the dishwasher tablet market

A large number of restaurants and food joints across the globe have been seen veering toward using dishwasher tablets. This is majorly because dishwasher tablets reduce the amount of soap penetrating into the water supply that in turn releases the pressure on water treatment plants.

Relatively high price of dishwasher tablets might hinder market growth

Dishwasher tablets are relatively expensive compared to liquids, gels, and powders, which makes the market significantly price sensitive

Also, dishwasher tablets are less flexible during different dishwasher loads. In such cases, liquids or gels are considered more efficient, as the dosage of the detergent can be changed as per the load of the dishwasher

These are some of the factors that are limiting the adoption of dishwasher tablets, particularly in geographies with low to medium income population

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic did not have a major impact on the dishwasher tablets market, as these are day to day consumption products

On the contrary, hygiene concerns resulted in increased consumption of dishwasher tablets from residential end-users

However, the market might have been impacted by commercial customer demand, as globally, restaurants and food joints had to shut their operations at various places, resulting in lower consumption of detergent tablets

Rising demand for Environment Friendly Dishwasher Tablets: Key Demand Side Trend